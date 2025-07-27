GOPer Blames Obama For An Epstein Deal Done While Bush Was In Office

CNN's Jake Tapper corrected Oklahoma GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin twice when he somehow tried to blame former President Barack Obama for the "sweetheart plea" that Alex Acosta gifted disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein with when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida.

Acosta, a George W. Bush appointee, went on to serve as Donald J. Trump's Labor Secretary, and none of that has to do with Obama. But Mullin's interview was really for an audience of one, and I'm sure Trump was gleeful when, once again, a Republican blamed our country's first Black president for Donald's bad judgment and possible crimes.

Mullin blocked the release of the Epstein Files, and it's obvious why he did that.

Mullin told Tapper that "there was a sweetheart plea deal that was struck in 2009, way before Trump was even considering to be in office, under the Obama administration."

Uh, no.

Tapper corrected him, then Mullin asked, "Who was in office at the time?"

"George W Bush," Tapper said.

"No," Mullin insisted. "2009 was when the case came out, and Obama was in office at the time."

Fact check: "Under the 2008 non-prosecution agreement — also known as an NPA — Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution," the Associated Press reported. "That allowed him to avert a possible life sentence, instead serving 13 months in a work-release program. He was required to make payments to victims and register as a sex offender."

Bush was the president in 2008.

Still, he persisted. Mullin continued to blame Obama, insisting that Obama oversaw the deal.

MULLIN: There was a sweetheart plea deal that was struck in 2009 under Obama TAPPER: No. It was 2008. The US attorney was Alex Acosta. He was a Bush appointee. He went on to become Trump's secretary of labor M: Who was in office at the time? T: Bush M: No. Obama was in office TAPPER: Not true — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-27T13:22:11.390Z

Yeah, it's a cult. I'm sure Tapper will somehow find a way to say that all of this is 'bad for Biden.'