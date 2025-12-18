Jake Tapper Snoozes Through GOP Senator's Fanfiction About Biden's 'Wreck' Economy

Jake Tapper proves once again he is as useless as a potted plant whenever a Republican comes on his show and just spews one lie after another attacking Joe Biden.

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin made an appearance on Tapper's show this Wednesday, and was asked about a recent poll from Quinnipiac University which found that a majority of respondents believe Trump is more responsible for the state of the economy than Biden, and what advice he might have for Trump who continues to call affordability a "hoax" and blame Democrats for everything.

Mullin proceeded to do exactly that as well and lie about the state of the economy Trump inherited from Biden.

TAPPER: What is your advice to him tonight when it comes to striking a tone about the economy that will resonate with the reality that so many Americans in Oklahoma and across the country are feeling?

MULLIN: Well, I'm not here to give the president any advice. I mean, he's the president of United States. But when you really want to talk about facts of where we were at and where we're at today, he can tout those.

I mean, you start looking at the job reports that came out today with very strong private sector jobs beating expectations. I think there's been a quarter of a million private sector jobs created just since August. You have... you have strong financial reports that are coming in even that even after a 43 day shutdown. You start looking at the inflation. Inflation rate Biden high was 9.5%. We're averaging 2.4 % now.

You look at energy cost in Oklahoma. Gas was over $4 a gallon underneath the Biden administration. Yesterday it was at $1.89 a gallon. And we know that energy is the backbone of the economy. You have to factor in the energy cost on making a product and delivering a product based on energy.

You start looking at what Walmart CEO said, that groceries are down by 20, over 20%. We see proteins are up a little bit. You know, as a rancher, you kind of have mixed feelings about that.

When you start looking at what the one big beautiful bill is going to do for the American people in the first quarter, they're going to see those effects go into place. No tax on tips. You're going to see no tax on overtime. 86 % of the recipients of Social Security is going to have no tax on the Social Security. That's real income that's going to be falling back into the economy. You consider the middle class that's coming back with the trillions, literally trillions of dollars has been invested into, back into the manufacturing because of President Trump's leadership.

So everything's moving in the right direction. The thing is, is sometimes American people, get impatient because, as I like to make the comparison, I like to go to the lake on the weekends in the summer with my family and I try to throw them off a tube and my boat, I can turn around on a dime.

But an aircraft carrier compared to our economy, an aircraft carrier takes a mile to turn around and we've got the largest economy that the president had to pick up the wreck pieces from the Biden administration and start putting them together and move us in the right direction.

And that's exactly what is happening. And so it's amazing what the Biden administration took four years to destroy, President Trump's been able to build it back in 11 months and we continue to see better reports every month.

TAPPER: All right. So it does sound like you have some thoughts on what the president might want to consider saying.