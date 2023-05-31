Hearing Bursts Out Laughing At GOPer Who Says 'I Don't Want Reality'

We already knew that Sen. Markwayne Mullin (OK-R) doesn't like reality since he's an election denier, but at a hearing on childcare, the former cage fighter just came out and said it.
"No, I don't want reality," he said when a colleague asked him if he would allow a witness to answer a question.
The room burst out laughing, and so did Twitter.
I don't know what they were talking about regarding Jesus, but they teach His story to kids in Sunday school. As for Mullin, we shouldn't laugh too hard. He does not support any exceptions for abortion, including rape or incest. And even if the mother's life is at risk.
