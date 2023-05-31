Hearing Bursts Out Laughing At GOPer Who Says 'I Don't Want Reality'

We already knew that Sen. Markwayne Mullin (OK-R) doesn't like reality since he's an election denier, but at a hearing on childcare, the former cage fighter just came out and said it.

"No, I don't want reality," he said when a colleague asked him if he would allow a witness to answer a question.

The room burst out laughing, and so did Twitter.

Should be the GOP slogan for 2024, “We don’t want reality!” — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) May 31, 2023

How embarrassing - this man is my Senator from Oklahoma. — Kimberly Root (@kkroot) May 31, 2023

They are fully admitting it now! 😂 — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) May 31, 2023

Another total embarrassment from Okla. — Nolan McClain (@NolenMcClain) May 31, 2023

This sums up the entire republican agenda in one short clip — 🥀_Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) May 31, 2023

Perfect ad. — Madison Church (@ColoNATIVE2nd) May 31, 2023

I don't know what they were talking about regarding Jesus, but they teach His story to kids in Sunday school. As for Mullin, we shouldn't laugh too hard. He does not support any exceptions for abortion, including rape or incest. And even if the mother's life is at risk.

H/T: @Acyn