Is America Great Again Yet, Kansas Farmers?

Rachel Maddow documents the grave economic damage that's already been done to the US economy and Kansas farmers in particular after Trump and President Musk decided to illegally put USAID on the chopping block.

MADDOW: The one place, That they really have done everything they can to just destroy a part of the government, even though it's illegal for them to do so, is of course at USAID which does foreign aid.

And there's different arguments about this. I think presumably they started there and they went for their most radical action there, because they figured that Americans wouldn't care, because they figured that this is not gonna be an issue that Americans thought was an important thing.

It's something that you know only only Beltway elites would care about and their voters. People in the heartland, they definitely wouldn't care because obviously it has nothing to do with them.

Huh. How's that working out?

Here's News Channel 12, KWCH in Wichita, Kansas.

REPORTER: The Kansas Farmers Union warns that disruptions to this program could eliminate an entire market for Kansas farmers. The initiative sends excess crops like wheat and sorghum to food insecure regions worldwide. It'll certainly be an economic hit to Kansas farmers. USAID purchases about $2 billion worth of commodities that are grown, not just here in Kansas, but across the country every year.

MADDOW: Kansas farmers, freaking out about this because where do you think American food aid comes from? Does it come from Mars? No, we do not occupy Mars. No, American food aid largely comes from a place called America, where Americans live.

The Associated Press has been all over this this week, reporting that what Trump and Rubio and Musk have done already with this foreign aid gambit has already stuck literally hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of food and medicine, that has already been delivered to ports abroad, but it's sitting stuck in ports and it can't be unloaded because nobody knows what these clowns are doing, and they tried to do this with a stroke of a pen and no planning.

That includes American grown food sold to the program by American farmers.



Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran among those freaking out about the perishable American grown food, that is now sitting there to rot with all the American farmers and contractors who supply these programs being told how great it is that Elon's feeding this part of the US government to the wood chipper and shouldn't we all be cheering that.

At one, just one trade association in the DC area, contractors have reportedly racked up $350 million in unpaid bills already, just since they stopped the foreign aid.

The estimated job losses in the United States just to contractors who supply these specific programs. The job loss in the United States is thought to be about 52,000 jobs.

These are people who are not government employees. These are people who work in the private sector.

They keep saying, oh, private sector jobs are the only ones that count. If you work for the federal government, that's a low productivity job. You ought to resign. You ought to get out or else.

Well, here's 52,000 people who work in the private sector who Trump has just thrown out of a job. 52,000 Americans who have contract jobs related to this one agency and its programs, which they tried to blow up again just by saying so, even though it's illegal and even though they rolled it out with no planning.