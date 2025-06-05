Donald Breaks Silence On Elon Musk: 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

After Elon Musk (allegedly) ended his work as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, he launched attacks on Trump's big, ugly bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination." Then things got worse for Trump as Musk accelerated his attacks on what Trump calls a 'Big, Beautiful Bill.'

The attacks keep rolling in. An hour ago, Musk posted this:

Trump is trying to explain why they're no longer besties to a reporter, and even implied that Musk has "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"No, he worked hard and he did a good job," Trump insisted. "And I'll be honest, I think he misses the place."

"I think he got out there, and all of a sudden, he wasn't in this beautiful Oval Office, and he wasn't," he continued. "And he's got nice offices too. But there's something about this. When I was telling the Chancellor, this is where it is."

"People come in here, even from Germany," he said. "They come in and they walk into the Oval Office, and it's just a special place. It's, you know, World War I, it started and it ended here. And World War II and so many other things."

"Everything big comes right from this beautiful space," he continued. " It's now much more beautiful than it was six months ago. A lot of good things are happening in this room."

"And I'll tell you, he's not the first," Trump said. "People leave my administration, and they love us. And then at some point, they miss it so badly. And some of them embrace it, and some of them actually become hostile."

"I don't know what it is," he insisted. "It's sort of Trump derangement syndrome, I guess they call it. But we have it with others, too. They leave and they wake up in the morning, and the glamour is gone."

"The whole world is different, and they become hostile," he added. "I don't know what it is. Someday you'll write a book about it, and you'll let us know."

There's more. There is always more. Trump is "very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."

Trump: I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot. pic.twitter.com/jE49UtcBUU — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2025

Leon responded:

False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it! https://t.co/V4ztekqd4g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The White House is not more "beautiful" than it was when Biden was in office, you tacky cringe moron. Trump has since turned it into a type of Mar-a-Lago with golden touches and features that would make Liberace drool.

It was only a matter of time before Trump turned on the man who bought the election for him. His issues with Musk are their problem, so let's kick back, relax, and watch this public breakup unfold.