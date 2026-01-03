Jessica Tarlov Throws Trump's Pardons In Whiny Wingers Faces

Fox's Jessica Tarlov took a whack at the right for their current freakout over fraud and government waste in Minnesota, when they've turned a blind eye to the criminals Trump has been pardoning.

As we've discussed here, this latest hit job on Gov. Tim Walz and the Somali community in Minnesota is not some new story. It's been covered by a whole lot of news outlets before this kid had a video go viral and pushed out by the entire right wing propaganda machine.

Tarlov was asked about the clip and what it might mean for Walz's prospects if he decides to run for governor again, or president. Tarlov did not dismiss the fraud, but pointed out that it was reported on long before he made these videos by local news outlets, and investigated by Garland's DOJ, before ripping into the Trump and his administration for the fact that they do not care one iota about fraud:

TARLOV: I don't know about the veracity of every single thing that he's gone and seen that's being debated online. But obviously, there's a huge problem here. It does Democrats no favors to get partisan about this and to dig in and say, oh, it absolutely couldn't be happening because it's my team that this happened to. The argument that it has not been being covered is ludicrous. People don't want to just do simple Google searches. The biggest story about this came from The New York Times, and it made liberals look terrible. That's where Guy was referencing emails from people worked at Feeding Our Future saying, we're going to call you a bunch of racists. That was published in the New York Times. It wasn't published in a far-right publication. It was published in the Times itself. And this goes back to the Garland DOJ when they started prosecuting all of this. I'll say lastly, that fraud should be stamped out everywhere. You should take it seriously. And I'm particularly upset, and I've said this a third time, that people took COVID money, abused that while folks were dying, while kids weren't allowed to go to school. The country was completely in uproar, rightly so, people scared out of their minds. But Donald Trump and his administration have not taken fraud seriously. You have Philip Esformes, who was the health care executive, speaking of health care, which is part of this, a nursing home mogul (I didn't know you could be one), orchestrated the largest health care fraud scheme in U.S. history, $1.3 billion, commuted by Trump. David Gentile, the private equity guy, $1.6 billion he defrauded people. Trump commuted his sentence.

And then an oldie but a goodie, obviously Trump University, which had to pay $25 million settlement because it was a scam. Do not go out there and say this is all a liberal problem if you don't want to look under the hood of your own car.

Which, of course, was just completely ignored by the rest of the panel, because they sure as hell weren't going to say anything to refute it.

Here's the crew on Fox as soon as Trump's name is mentioned.