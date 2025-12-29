Ron Johnson Loves Him Some Anti-Somali Propaganda

Sen Ron Johnson went on Fox to feed into the conflated story about massive fraud in Minnesota and simultaneously make himself look like an ass:

Use that subpoena power to obtain these records because we have to get to the bottom of this. Understand, Somalis have just been in this country a few years. They're amateurs when it comes to fleecing the federal government. And let's face it, the federal government is probably the easiest consumer, the easiest payer to fleece, and states do it time and time again. So this is just the tip of the iceberg.

RoJo has a right to sneer at the Minnesota scandal. Compared to him, they really are pikers.

RoJo himself got a $2.5 million low-interest loan from the feds for the business that his father-in-law created for him, not to mention getting HUD funding to build a railroad line right to the factory. RoJo also got by on the cheap by forcing his employees onto BadgerCare. Well, except for the employees who happened to be inmates out on work release. And that was all before he became a senator!

After being elected, RoJo has a long history of voting to benefit his stock portfolio. And who can forget the great GOP Tax Scam of 2017, which netted RoJo tons of bucks, both directly and indirectly, through grateful donors.

And speaking of fraud, RoJo's bluster about starting an investigation is just another example of fraud, since the feds have been looking into this for years:

Federal prosecutors and the FBI began investigating large scale fraud tied to Minnesota state and federally funded programs years before the 2024 election. The largest case, Feeding Our Future, was publicly charged in September 2022, when the Department of Justice announced indictments alleging tens of millions of dollars in pandemic child nutrition funds were stolen. Since then, more than 50 defendants have pleaded guilty, with prosecutions continuing through 2023, 2024, and into 2025. By 2023, those investigations had already expanded beyond Feeding Our Future into Medicaid services, autism therapy providers, housing assistance, and childcare programs. Minnesota’s Legislative Auditor, federal investigators, and local outlets like the Minnesota Reformer, FOX 9, KSTP and others were reporting on systemic failures and active criminal probes well before the 2024 presidential campaign was underway. During the 2024 campaign, national media and political influencers increasingly reframed these cases around Governor Tim Walz. Outlets like CNN aired segments highlighting the fraud during an election year, often without clearly stating that the investigations, indictments, and guilty pleas all began long before Walz became a national political target and long before viral videos entered the picture. That framing also fueled targeted harassment of Minnesota’s Somali community, with entire neighborhoods, workers, and families painted as suspect despite the fact that fraud cases are individual criminal matters, not collective guilt.

But this does not mean there are no questions that need to be answered, such as who sponsored this prank video?

Another big question is, why is the right trying to make this go viral? Are they trying to get ahead of the upcoming slaughter at the polls or are they trying to distract people from something else, like a big Epstein dox drop?

H/T Aaron Rupar for the video.