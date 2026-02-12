Trump Twists Himself Into A Knot Trying To Defend 'Fantastic' Pam Bondi

Donald J. Trump came to the defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi over her widely panned testimony on Wednesday. Bondi's testimony was so bad that even Fox News cut away from live coverage. Trump's defense is weak and littered with his usual lies. Still, Trump called her combative and highly amateurish hearing performance "fantastic."

"AG Pam Bondi, under intense fire from the Trump Deranged Radical Left Lunatics, was fantastic at yesterday’s Hearing on the never ending saga of Jeffrey Epstein, where the one thing that has been proven conclusively, much to their chagrin, was that President Donald J. Trump has been 100% exonerated of their ridiculous Russia, Russia, Russia type charges," Trump falsely wrote on Truth Social. "Actually, it is the SLIMEBALL Democrats, many of them big Donors and Politicians, that have been proven GUILTY!"

'“Republican” Loser, Sanctimonious RINO Congressman, Thomas Massie, made a total fool of himself yesterday, fighting aimlessly against a hopeless agenda of Hate and Stupidity, as most clearly stated by his crashing Job Approval Numbers in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, where a Military Hero Opponent, Ed Gallrein, is crushing him in the Polls,' he continued. "He is now in “Wacky” Liz Cheney territory!"

"Nobody cared about Epstein when he was alive, they only cared about him when they thought he could create Political Harm to a very popular President who has brought our Country back from the brink of extinction, and very quickly, at that!" he added. "In fact, this attempt by the Democrats to take away attention from tremendous Republican SUCCESS is backfiring badly. Maybe they should focus on their quest to Open our Borders to the World’s Greatest Criminals, have Transgender for Everybody or, get Men, no matter their size or strength, to play in Women’s Sports. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

Of course, every word of that is a lie. Naturally, Trump brought up "Transgender for Everybody" again, and we're still not sure what to do with that particular fantasy of his. When Trump once again called himself "a very popular president," we can only imagine that Stephen Miller is feeding him that utter nonsense. Trump has not been "exonerated," as he claimed. Far from it.

The truth is, Trump is unpopular, and Americans miss Joe Biden's economy. It is also true that Pam Bondi should resign. Her attempt to play a Mean Girl in the hearing just proved once more that she is wholly unqualified for her role. She always was. The same goes for Trump, the former reality show star who darkened the doorsteps of the White House twice, only to wreak havoc on the American people.