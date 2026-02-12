The Light Dawns: New Polls Show Voters Think Biden Was Better

Three national surveys point to the same ominous trend for a president who's done everything he can to erase Joe Biden's positive legacy:
Harvard CAPS/Harris (Jan. 28–29): Mark Penn's polling firm found that 51% of registered voters say Trump is doing a worse job than Biden, compared with 49% who say he's doing better.
Rasmussen Reports (Feb. 2–4): The Trump-friendly pollster is fending off MAGA criticism after finding that 48% of likely voters say Biden did a better job as president, compared with 40% who chose Trump. Another 8% said the two presidents have performed "about the same."
YouGov/Economist (Feb. 6–9): This survey found that 46% of U.S. adults say Trump is doing a worse job than Biden, compared with 40% who say he's doing better. Another 7% said "about the same."
🚨 BREAKING: Even Rasmussen, Trump’s favorite pollster, just dropped a brutal number. 48% of voters now say @JoeBiden was the better president compared to Trump (48% to 40%).
And this comes just a week after the Harris Poll showed the same trend.
When even the most pro-Trump… pic.twitter.com/MlZxEWl3mw
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 10, 2026