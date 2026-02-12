The Light Dawns: New Polls Show Voters Think Biden Was Better

Looks like people are starting to miss Old Joe Biden!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 12, 2026

Three national surveys point to the same ominous trend for a president who's done everything he can to erase Joe Biden's positive legacy:

Harvard CAPS/Harris (Jan. 28–29): Mark Penn's polling firm found that 51% of registered voters say Trump is doing a worse job than Biden, compared with 49% who say he's doing better.

Rasmussen Reports (Feb. 2–4): The Trump-friendly pollster is fending off MAGA criticism after finding that 48% of likely voters say Biden did a better job as president, compared with 40% who chose Trump. Another 8% said the two presidents have performed "about the same."

YouGov/Economist (Feb. 6–9): This survey found that 46% of U.S. adults say Trump is doing a worse job than Biden, compared with 40% who say he's doing better. Another 7% said "about the same."

Nothing will help GOP prospects in November, unless they completely reject the corrupt & criminal Trump administration. Remember: in 2024, polls showed 70% thought the economy was bad under Biden when unemployment was at 60-year low, stocks were record high & jobs were plentiful. Facts ignored.

Polls find half of U.S. believes Trump was involved in Epstein’s crimes & most voters now favor Biden. Security experts call Trump a "global wrecking ball" plus lasers & party balloon cause El Paso border chaos

Your Daily #InstrumIntel for Thursday 2.12.26

www.instrumentalcomms.com/blog/trump-g...

Instrumental Communications (@instrumentalcomms.bsky.social) 2026-02-12T14:06:18.678Z

