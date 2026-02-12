The Light Dawns: New Polls Show Voters Think Biden Was Better

Three national surveys point to the same ominous trend for a president who's done everything he can to erase Joe Biden's positive legacy:

Harvard CAPS/Harris (Jan. 28–29): Mark Penn's polling firm found that 51% of registered voters say Trump is doing a worse job than Biden, compared with 49% who say he's doing better.

Rasmussen Reports (Feb. 2–4): The Trump-friendly pollster is fending off MAGA criticism after finding that 48% of likely voters say Biden did a better job as president, compared with 40% who chose Trump. Another 8% said the two presidents have performed "about the same."

YouGov/Economist (Feb. 6–9): This survey found that 46% of U.S. adults say Trump is doing a worse job than Biden, compared with 40% who say he's doing better. Another 7% said "about the same."

President Trump has become so politically toxic that voters now say Joe Biden — whose unpopularity forced him into early retirement — did a better job as president, according to three new polls. — Axios (@axios.com) 2026-02-12T11:58:54.393Z

Nothing will help GOP prospects in November, unless they completely reject the corrupt & criminal Trump administration. Remember: in 2024, polls showed 70% thought the economy was bad under Biden when unemployment was at 60-year low, stocks were record high & jobs were plentiful. Facts ignored. — (@wjk198355.bsky.social) 2026-02-08T23:49:28.540Z

Polls find half of U.S. believes Trump was involved in Epstein’s crimes & most voters now favor Biden. Security experts call Trump a "global wrecking ball" plus lasers & party balloon cause El Paso border chaos Your Daily #InstrumIntel for Thursday 2.12.26 www.instrumentalcomms.com/blog/trump-g... — Instrumental Communications (@instrumentalcomms.bsky.social) 2026-02-12T14:06:18.678Z