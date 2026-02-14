Late Night Music Club: Steve Earle, Valentine's Day

Here's that song you write when you just got out of prison, your ankle monitor only lets you out of the house a couple of hours a day, and you don't have a new driver's license yet.

Plus, you promised your wife you wouldn't forget Valentine's Day.

As he tells the story, he thought maybe he'd chance driving into town, but since he was just out of prison with a history of being a drug adddict, "They wouldn't believe me I was going to get a card. I wouldn't believe me, either."

He's been married seven times, twice to the same woman, Lou-Anne Gill. (I think the song was for her, but I couldn't swear to it.

I know that I swore that I wouldn't forget

I wrote it all down, I lost it I guess

There's so much I want to say

But all the words just slip away The way you love me every day

Is Valentine's Day If I could I would deliver to you

Diamonds and gold; it's the least I can do

So if you'll take my IOU

I could make it up to you

Until then I hope my heart will do

For Valentine's Day.

Quick, you still have time to write a song!