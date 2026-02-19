'It's Gotten Old': Don Trump Jr Brushes Off Conflicts Of Interest

Donald Trump Jr told CNBC that conflicts of interest about the White House and his businesses are nonsense and claimed it was another conspiracy to destroy his family.

Of course, this skirts hundreds of years of precedents and laws under the US Constitution.

Baby Trump then revived every grievance Von Shitzhispants had against social media companies that suspended him for spreading conspiracies and banks that refused to do business with them as some sort of conspiracy against the family.

If the Trump administration was not doing anything wrong, why did Don wait for his father to be reelected before starting his crypto business?

JUNIOR: There's not a person in that room, there's not a banker, there's not a fund manager that doesn't go to the Middle East and to the, you know, whether the sovereign wealth funds of the world. They're some of the biggest investors in every fund in America. To critique the one here and not talk about the others would be nonsense. It's literally what they do, and so they have done that, they invested in it, and they've actually had already over a 4x return on their investment. It's a great investment and has nothing to do with the other. We've been dealing with the conflict of interest stuff for years. I mean, they tried all this nonsense the first time around. Frankly, it's gotten old. They were the ones that put us into this position by creating legislation to try to put us out of business. We just fought back. We weren't willing to sit in a corner, curl up in a ball, and die like they would love us to do.

The Trump family has ignored all forms of restraint and abuse while grandpa inhabits the White House and uses the leverage to engorge themselves with as much money as they can.

The Trump family didn't fight back; they just ignored all laws and precedents governing the actions within the White House.

The president may not accept extra pay for presidential actions. Sell access, favors, or policy decisions. Receive gifts or payments tied to official duties.

Then there's the Emoluments Clause. "The Constitution bars the president from accepting benefits from foreign governments without Congress’s consent."

We are not even talking about all the products Trump puts his name on while being a sitting president.

Republicans wanted to impeach President Biden because his son sold some paintings and made money in Ukraine.

If we had an actual Congress doing oversight, they could've put a stop to all these heinous actions taken by the Trump family. Still, they refused, The House of Representatives under Mike Johnson has abdicated much of its role as a coequal branch of government and has become an extension of the Trump family.