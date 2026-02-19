Michael Flynn Certain Trump Will Be Heckled Over Epstein During His SOTU

Pardoned felon Michael Flynn and disgraced conspiracy theorist Alex Jones are worried that Donald Trump will be heckled about Jeffrey Epstein during Trump's SOTU speech on Tuesday.

Flynn and Jones want Trump to hype his greatness, but they told their audience they know what's coming.

FLYNN: And I think President Trump, as I said up front, President Trump has a gigantic speech coming up, and he's gonna, State of the Union, you're supposed to tout all the great things that he's done. And he should, he should tout, you know, the- And I predict, I'll just interrupt, I predict they'll have stage settlers to bring up Epstein. They're trying to build this as the Epstein presidency, the Epstein administration. JONES: He has to get ahead of this.

There is no "getting ahead" of this.

Flynn admitted to reading some of the Epstein files and is disgusted by it all.

FLYNN: This is about the abuse, sexual abuse, and murder of children. And in some cases, this disgusting behavior of some of the things that they did to children. I mean, oh my God, it's sickening. I've seen some of the videos. I don't even want to look at them. I've read many of the emails, as many as has been sent to me, and I'm like, I'm disgusted by it.

The entire country is disgusted by it. Trump must face the music and Jones and Flynn know what's coming.

Trump's approval is so far down the drain at this point that his lies will not penetrate like they used to.

FLYNN: So prior to this State of the Union, which should be a big, you know, pat on the back for President Trump, there's going to be a cloud. And I, you're right. Will there be hecklers in the audience? There probably will be, more than likely. Like, release, you know, what did you do about, you know, what girls did you rape? I mean, there's going to be crazy. The left is going to use this as a bludgeon.

Many in the MAGA cult are furious about Trump's DOJ covering up the Epstein Files as much as possible. It's not just the left.

Demented Donald should be rattled during the speech. I'm all for decorum at the SOTU, but Trump, Republicans, and his cult members have destroyed all semblance of comity.

Maybe Marjorie Taylor-Green can heckle Trump like she did Biden during his SOTU speeches?

Scream Epstein Files from the rafters and let Trump melt down and yell about it being a democrat hoax. He can't help himself, and he will spew out his narcissistic and insane list of non-accomplishments he's done - making him better than President Lincoln.

This will be a time to hold him accountable to the public.

Alex Jones and Michael Flynn know this, too.

Put his demented self on full display, in front of Congress and the world like never before, because of his ties to Epstein.