Why Is Prince Andrew Arrested But Trump Is Free?

Former Prince Andrew is arrested while Donald Trump and friends face no accountability for the horrible crimes in the Epstein Files.

The British royal family, headed by Andrew's brother King Charles is holding Andrew accountable, while Trump rants he's “totally exonerated.”

Thank John Roberts

Americans can thank Chief Justice John Roberts and the GOP-packed Supreme Court for giving Donald Trump the power of a king. According to MS.Now:

"The chief justice properly celebrates the country’s break from a king, it’s hard not to think of the vast power his court has handed Donald Trump."

The Prospect explains how Roberts handed Trump a royal crown:

"Chief Justice Roberts declared the president immune from criminal prosecution for 'official acts,' which he defined very widely, and presumptively immune for unofficial ones. For my money, it is the worst Supreme Court decision in American history. As the dissent argued, 'The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.'"

Americans React to Andrew Arrest

Rep. Ro Khanna of California was happy that the former prince was arrested. The BBC reported that Khanna posted on social media:

"Even princes are not above the law.”

Reaction about the arrest on social media:

Good morning to whoever decided to arrest Prince Andrew on his birthday lol — Medusa’s Wink (misses 🔗) (@medusaswink.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T13:40:59.227Z

never in a million years could i have predicted that a country with an actual king would arrest prince andrew for a crime all whilst america lets its current leader reign freely after committing the exact same crimes with the exact same criminals LOCK HIM UP — Bonky (@shesbonky.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T21:09:52.206Z

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested after a complaint about sharing confidential material with Epstein. Here. We. Go. If Britain can arrest a Royal, the US should get it together and arrest Trump and every other high profile person who raped and trafficked children. — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T10:47:49.884Z