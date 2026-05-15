Jesse Watters: Blacks Should 'Get In Between The Sheets' For More Representation

On Fox News, The Five, co-host Jesse Watters piled on the Jim Crow Supreme Court ruling by using his racist and vile brand of what he believes is humor when he demanded Blacks have more babies to get more representation in Congress.

WATTERS: I'm talking about they're doing a little bit of a secessionist vote. I did some research on the blacks, as Judge Jeanine so eloquently would say. The solution to Hakeem's problem, this gay Obama is baby-making blacks. For a hundred and fifty years, they have only represented ten to fifteen percent of the American population, okay?

That's not that much, so if they want to have more seats.

I gotta get in between the sheets, Spanish, they're coming north.

They're having tons of kids and at this point -- They had this almost the same amount of house seats as blacks the Hispanic caucus is almost as big as the the black caucus So if you guys need to solve that problem...