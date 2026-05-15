Jesse Watters: Blacks Should 'Get In Between The Sheets' For More Representation

It's bad enough the Supreme Court resurrected Jim Crow, now this?
Jesse Watters: Blacks Should 'Get In Between The Sheets' For More Representation
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMay 15, 2026

On Fox News, The Five, co-host Jesse Watters piled on the Jim Crow Supreme Court ruling by using his racist and vile brand of what he believes is humor when he demanded Blacks have more babies to get more representation in Congress.

WATTERS: I'm talking about they're doing a little bit of a secessionist vote. I did some research on the blacks, as Judge Jeanine so eloquently would say. The solution to Hakeem's problem, this gay Obama is baby-making blacks. For a hundred and fifty years, they have only represented ten to fifteen percent of the American population, okay?

That's not that much, so if they want to have more seats.

I gotta get in between the sheets, Spanish, they're coming north.

They're having tons of kids and at this point -- They had this almost the same amount of house seats as blacks the Hispanic caucus is almost as big as the the black caucus So if you guys need to solve that problem...

I will not bother breaking down this tripe. It's callous, degrading, and racist. The Supreme Court ruling has empowered Southern states to degrade their African American population into nonexistent entities come election time.

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