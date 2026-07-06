Hunter Biden Perfectly Unloads On Trump In Blistering Rant

Hunter Biden used his Independence Day weekend the way the rest of us used it — grilling, relaxing, maybe watching some fireworks. Unlike the rest of us, he also decided to torch the entire Trump family business model in one Xitter post, and it was brutal.

"I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. I know Donald Trump and family did," Hunter opened, before getting right to the point: "250 years ago we declared independence from a king who ran the colonies as a family business. In just 18 months, the Trumps have made King George look like an amateur."

From there, Biden laid out the receipts: a massive Pentagon loan tied to a company Don Jr.'s firm bought into months earlier, an Army drone contract to a firm where Don Jr. sits on the board, a Pentagon robotics deal with Eric on the payroll as "Chief Strategy Advisor," a Kazakhstan tungsten stake backed by U.S. government support, and Jared Kushner's investment fund — seeded with billions from the Saudi crown prince.

Then he pivoted to his own six-year ordeal, laptop and all: "Me? They searched a laptop for six years—federal prosecutors. Grand juries. Subpoena power. Congressional hearings. They found nothing."

He closed with the line everyone's quoting now — a question dressed up as a mic drop: does America belong to a family? Hunter says they've already given their answer.

Long live the king, indeed.

I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. I know @realDonaldTrump and family did.



250 years ago we declared independence from a king who ran the colonies as a family business. In just 18 months the Trumps have made King George look like an amateur.



A $620 million Pentagon loan,… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 5, 2026

It's bad, y'all, and far worse than when Hunter Biden dared to paint. Even Fox News is covering the grift. The Trumps are robbing us out in the open without consequence:

Vote the Republicans out—all of them. The midterms are coming, and we're not fucking around.