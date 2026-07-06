'Biggest Grift Of All Time': Fox News Thumps Trump Businesses

In a surprising segment, Fox News recapped a Wall Street Journal editorial detailing Trump's family business making billions of dollars while he is in office as the "biggest grift of all time."

WSJ made the title as innocuous as possible, but the meat is all there.

Fox News usually buries most negative information about Trump and his family but not this time.

DOOCY: We have seen 10-figure business deals breaking the Trump family's way for rare earth minerals and for cryptocurrency.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes, Assuming all of this is legal, it's still an unseemly display of using the presidency for family profit.

It's hard to believe the Trump boys would be able to do the same deals if dad wasn't in the Oval Office.

The main difference between Hunter Biden's foreign dealings and the Trump projects is that the Trumps are brazenly open about theirs.

It's the biggest grift of all time.

Donald Trump has turned the White House into his own ATM.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported about Binance, the crypto exchange.

Binance took steps that catapulted the Trump family venture's new stablecoin product, enhancing its credibility and pushing its market capitalization up from $127 million to over $2.1 billion.

Its incarcerated co-founder then earned a presidential pardon.

I do not have any business relationship with any of the sons of President Trump.

The president insists with the stock market going up, a rising tide lifts all boats. So we're all profiting.

I'm profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash and I give it to institutions.

I don't know if they know what they're doing or not, but they buy a vast array of things.

A new interview with President Trump just finished airing on CNBC and in it, the president was asked if he knew that the family was getting into the crypto business.

The president said he could know it wouldn't be illegal and that he feels badly for his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, because any business decision that they make is so scrutinized.