Iran War A Convenient Fund-Raising Opportunity For Jared Kushner

There is just never enough profit for the Trump and Kushner family from “public service work,” apparently. The family has already raked in at least $4 billion from the P***y Grabber presidency 2.0. Now, Ivanka Trump hubby Jared Kushner, is looking to squeeze out $5 billion more during his “service” as Middle East peace envoy.

Mind you, Kushner has already glommed billions from the Saudis and other foreign governments for his novice “investment” fund, Affinity Partners. But now he’s on the hunt for more. How fortunate that the Trump son-in-law and unqualified diplomat is in the perfect position to do so!

“Only a few weeks ago, in his role as Mr. Trump’s ‘peace envoy,’ Mr. Kushner met in Geneva with Iran’s foreign minister,” The New York Times reported in an article about Kushner’s latest financial maneuvers. Given that Donald “I Deserve A Peace Prize” Trump started bombing Iran shortly afterward, you have to wonder if profiteering wasn’t the real aim of the meeting.

In January, Kushner mixed his profit motive with public policy when he traveled to Davos, Switzerland as a member of the official U.S. delegation at the World Economic Forum. While there, The Times said, “Kushner also discussed his plans to raise billions in new investments for Affinity in private meetings with international business leaders, two people with knowledge of the conversations said.”

“As part of the fund-raising effort, Affinity’s representatives have already met with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which invests the proceeds of the kingdom’s vast oil reserves,” as per The Times.

The Times further noted that in December, 2024, Kushner said he would “pre-emptively try to avoid any conflicts” during a second Trump term. Despite that valiant effort, Kushner’s “fund-raising is expected to stretch on for the better part of this year,” The Times said.

Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington (CREW) is demanding Kushner file a public financial disclosure report. In a letter to the White House Counsel’s office, CREW stated that Kushner has evaded disclosures in the past year, thanks to his "informal" role in his father-in-law's foreign policy. But his February 19th appointment as "Special Envoy for Peace" mandates Kushner disclose within 30 days of that appointment.

Don’t hold your breath.