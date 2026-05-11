Trump Scolds Dr. Oz For Not Naming Maternity Program After Him: 'Put Me In There'

President Donald Trump complained that his name was not used to promote moms.gov, a new government website focusing on maternal health.

Trump announced the new website at a White House event on Monday.

"In recognition of this ambitious agenda to support American mothers, today we're announcing a new website that is online right now," the president said. "It's moms.gov."

"Moms.gov is a beautiful site," Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz explained.

"Well, I like TrumpRx," Trump grumbled, referring to a government website named after him. "I think I love moms, but I like TrumpRx. You put me in there, I gotta make sure. It gives me competition now."

Trump followed up his remarks by insisting that he was "only kidding."

"TrumpRx and Trump accounts, Trump Accounts has been amazing for the kids," he added. "The Trump accounts, where young kids, they turn 18 or 20 or 21, they feel like a billionaire. You used to say a millionaire, now you say a billionaire."