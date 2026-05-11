Trump Scolds Dr. Oz For Not Naming Maternity Program After Him: 'Put Me In There'

President Donald Trump complained that his name was not used to promote moms.gov, a new government website focusing on maternal health.
By David EdwardsMay 11, 2026

President Donald Trump complained that his name was not used to promote moms.gov, a new government website focusing on maternal health.

Trump announced the new website at a White House event on Monday.

"In recognition of this ambitious agenda to support American mothers, today we're announcing a new website that is online right now," the president said. "It's moms.gov."

"Moms.gov is a beautiful site," Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz explained.

"Well, I like TrumpRx," Trump grumbled, referring to a government website named after him. "I think I love moms, but I like TrumpRx. You put me in there, I gotta make sure. It gives me competition now."

Trump followed up his remarks by insisting that he was "only kidding."

"TrumpRx and Trump accounts, Trump Accounts has been amazing for the kids," he added. "The Trump accounts, where young kids, they turn 18 or 20 or 21, they feel like a billionaire. You used to say a millionaire, now you say a billionaire."

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon