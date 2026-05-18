Rick Scott's Big Brain Strategy: 'Bomb The Living Daylights Out Of Iran'

Iran was not close to getting nuclear weapons, per the 2025 public U.S. intelligence assessment, which stated that "Iran is not building a nuclear weapon." But the cruel irony of Trump's chosen war with Iran is that the bombing may have actually increased a nuclear threat. Still, Florida Sen. Rick Scott appeared on Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business show as the warhawk whisperer.

"Well, first off, President Trump is busting his butt," Scott insisted. "Does he want the Schrader-Formula to close? No."

"Does he want us killed by a nuclear weapon?" he continued. "Absolutely not. So he's doing the right thing by making sure we all don't get killed by a nuclear weapon."

"On top of that, with China, the president's doing the right thing talking to him," he said. "But she's a liar. She's never gonna help us with anything. He's killing our kids with fentanyl. He's stealing all of our technology. He's spying on us."

"So hope springs eternal," Sen. Sunshine said. "But ultimately, what I think has to happen here, Trump is gonna have to go in and bomb the living daylights out of Iran to hopefully finally get a regime that wants to work with him and stop this death to America, death to everybody in the Middle East attitude."

Of course, he brought up Biden.

"Biden left him with a horrible situation in Iran and economy, and Trump is busting his butt to fix it," he falsely added.

Scott's premise — that Iran was on the verge of nuking us — is not supported by the evidence. And his "solution" may make the underlying problem worse. Republicans are so thirsty for war.