Fox's Kilmeade Pushes For Ground Troops To Seize Iranian Uranium

This is the same guy who demanded the oil tankers and their crews "show some guts" and sail through the Strait of Hormuz, and allowed Lindsey Graham to babble on about how the US was going to "liberate Iran" back in March with no push back.

Now he wants boots on the ground to seize Iranian uranium and insists that's the best way to prevent casualties:

BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): So I think the next thing you got to do, and I think the president has probably talked about this in the situation room. Do all the objectives at once, you go in there, and you open up the strait. You go in there, and you grab the uranium. You go in there, and you take out, eliminate —

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): Do you want to do that? Do you want our men to go in and grab it?

KILMEADE: Well, I think they have to because these guys aren't doing it, and then what you also do is while you open up the strait, you also target these bad actors that have been insincerely negotiating with our group, and then you understand they are all targeting.

LAWRENCE JONES (CO-HOST): But to Ainsley's point, I think that that is the pressure that the president is weighing right now when it comes to removing the uranium is that there could be casualties.

EARHARDT: Yes.

KILMEADE: And so he is weighing that decision. That's not something that he is going to choose lightly.

EARHARDT: That will not be easy. It will not be easy.

KILMEADE: But the best chance for no casualties is you open up four different fronts immediately, simultaneously with an army that hasn't been paid, with the IRGC, which is being also hurt.