Fox's Kilmeade Pushes For Ground Troops To Seize Iranian Uranium

This is the same guy who demanded the oil tankers and their crews "show some guts" and sail through the Strait of Hormuz.
By HeatherMay 18, 2026

This is the same guy who demanded the oil tankers and their crews "show some guts" and sail through the Strait of Hormuz, and allowed Lindsey Graham to babble on about how the US was going to "liberate Iran" back in March with no push back.

Now he wants boots on the ground to seize Iranian uranium and insists that's the best way to prevent casualties:

BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): So I think the next thing you got to do, and I think the president has probably talked about this in the situation room. Do all the objectives at once, you go in there, and you open up the strait. You go in there, and you grab the uranium. You go in there, and you take out, eliminate —

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): Do you want to do that? Do you want our men to go in and grab it?

KILMEADE: Well, I think they have to because these guys aren't doing it, and then what you also do is while you open up the strait, you also target these bad actors that have been insincerely negotiating with our group, and then you understand they are all targeting.

LAWRENCE JONES (CO-HOST): But to Ainsley's point, I think that that is the pressure that the president is weighing right now when it comes to removing the uranium is that there could be casualties.

EARHARDT: Yes.

KILMEADE: And so he is weighing that decision. That's not something that he is going to choose lightly.

EARHARDT: That will not be easy. It will not be easy.

KILMEADE: But the best chance for no casualties is you open up four different fronts immediately, simultaneously with an army that hasn't been paid, with the IRGC, which is being also hurt.

Trump's propagandists are always going to have his back no matter how much damage he's doing to us and the rest of the world with this reckless, deadly debacle.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon