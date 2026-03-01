Lindsey Graham: 'We're About To Liberate Iran'

Here we go again with Iraq redux. Warmonger Lindsey Graham phoned into Fox & Friends Weekend this Saturday to heap praise on Trump for Operation Epic Fury, calling it the most consequential presidential decision since 1979.

Graham repeatedly compared the Ayatollah to Hitler, calling him a "religious Nazi" bent on destroying Israel and dominating the world through his version of Islam, and predicted this latest move from Trump and Israel was going to bring down the Iranian regime, and compared Trump to Ronald Reagan.

Graham promised that we're going to "liberate Iran" before telling any troops who may end up getting injured or killed that "sacrifice would have been for a noble cause" before demanding the American public get behind Trump.

He actually went on for longer than this, but it was just blathering more of the same.

Here's the transcript for anyone that doesn't want to watch the clip:

GRAHAM: My feeling today is I'm very glad that president Trump won and Kamala Harris lost. I don't try to be political at moments like this but I'm responding to the Senator from Arizona who took a shot at this operation.

Unfortunately, the modern Democratic party is pathetic in the face of evil. Soleimani, Al Baghdadi... they embrace deals that make no sense.

The difference between Donald Trump and our Democratic colleagues, he's common sense. He understands the world. I've been talking to him continuously for days and weeks.

He's of the mindset that the Ayatollah is Hitler in a robe, wearing a turban, that he's not capable of changing his ways. He reached out to him to test to see if he would.

Donald Trump does not get us entangled in forever wars, but he sure as hell stands up to the bad guys and he makes us safer.

This is the most consequential decision any president's made since 1979. Because of President Trump's understanding of the evil nature of this regime, he has set in motion its demise.

This military operation is overwhelming. It will bring this regime down. President Trump called on the Iranian people to seize the moment. I believe they will.

What's going to happen is that the regime will lose power gradually throughout the country. There'll be cities that fall to the people. The regime will get isolated.

To the military leaders in Iran, we're watching everything you do. President Trump said, lay down your arms. Those that do will be rewarded. Those that fight for the Ayatollah, you will pay a heavy price.

I hope that Ayatollah is captured or killed. He's a miserable human being. He's Hitler in a robe. He has killed over 30,000 of his own people to maintain power. He's a religious Nazi. He wants to kill all the Jews. He wants to purify Islam and he wants to come after us. And if you don't believe that, you're crazy.

Hitler wrote a book. He wanted to kill all the Jews. Nobody believed him, and 50 million people later, it was too late. Donald Trump is a different cat. President Trump is a man of peace, but he's a man not to be trifled with.

What I think will happen, I think over time, this regime will fall. And let me tell you what's going to replace it. You're going to have people in Iran who love America, love Trump and like Lindsey Graham, and they're going to be our allies.

It's going to be messy. But here's the big picture. With the fall of the largest state sponsor of terrorism, the pathway to peace and prosperity in the Mideast is going to be wide and it's going to be long and it's going to be a thousand year moment here.

What will happen next? If the regime falls, think Saudi Arabia, the keeper of the Holy Mosque in Mecca and Medina, the center of Islam, will go back to the table to try to do peace with Israel. We were close before October the 7th.

October the 7th was designed to stop normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I think when this regime collapses, it will, we'll be back at the table of normalization.

If Saudi Arabia recognizes Israel, it will be the biggest change in a thousand years in the history of the mid-East. If this regime falls, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, terrorist networks supported by Iran will collapse slowly but surely.

The mothership of terrorism is about to go down. There's a new dawn coming in the mid-East. There's an opportunity for the region to build on the Abraham Accords started in President Trump's first term.

This is the most significant thing that's happened in my lifetime. It's the most significant thing that's happened in the mid-East in a thousand years.

The gold standard for Republican foreign policy is no longer Ronald Reagan, it is Donald J. Trump. Donald J. Trump has liberated our backyard by taking Venezuela down, a narco-terrorist state. Cuba is now isolated because the mothership of Venezuela has fallen.

He's gone after terrorist leaders one after another. He is taking down the larger state sponsor of terrorism that's haunted America since 1979, American blood on its hands.

And this is due to the resolve of President Trump in understanding who he's dealing with. President Trump understood that he really didn't have a good partner for peace. The Ayatollah is not interested in deals. He's interested in destruction.

He has a religious Nazi the view of the world. Hitler wanted a master race, the Aryan race to rule the world. The Ayatollah wants his version of Islam to rule Islam and the world.

Donald Trump got it. He did it. And it's in motion now. God bless President Trump.

To all of our troops out there, I'm thinking about you. I'm praying for you. If you get hurt, if you fall in this endeavor, this enterprise called Epic Fury, you will have... you will have a sacrifice would have been for a noble cause. This is why you serve.

To the American people, get behind this operation. We're about to liberate Iran, which will set in motion peace and prosperity no one could even envisioned as recently as a year ago. This is a big friggin' deal.