Don't Lose Your Head In The Middle East

A cartoon for March 8, 2026
Don't Lose Your Head In The Middle East
By RattMarch 8, 2026

Happy First Day of Daylight Savings!

It's been a hell of a week, or maybe I should call it hell and leave it there. We are governed by a maniac. Is there some reason we're holding off on removing him from office?

Oh, that's right. Republicans are cowards. They'd much rather retire than actually hold one of their own to account.

Well, retire away, and don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out. Especially you, Darrell Issa.

And let the midterms commence, with the aim to elect Democrats who will take out ALL of the garbage.

What's on your plate this morning? Are you a "ditch Daylight Savings" person or a "Keep it year round" person? I'm the latter. I like the light later in the day.

- Karoli

