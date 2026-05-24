Tommy Tuberville Likens Trump Slush Fund To Aid For Ukraine

If the people of Alabama elect this clown for governor, they get what they deserve. Sen. Tommy Tuberville made an appearance on this Saturday's The Big Weekend Show on Fox and was asked about the contentious meeting between some of his fellow senators and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Tuberville defended the illegal slush fund and then likened Trump trying to loot the treasury for insurrectionists to Congressionally approved aid to Ukraine.
CORKE: I think I speak for a lot of Americans who would step back and say, listen, there were a lot of people who were absolutely, undeniably targeted by the DOJ — targeted by government officials over the past four-plus years — and they feel very strongly that something should be done so that they can be made whole.
However, I do understand that the same people might say, "I'm not so sure this is the right strategy to do that." Can you understand why they might have that question?
TUBERVILLE: Well, first of all, the argument — from some of the senators, with Todd Blanche, the attorney general — was: we do not want to compensate people who laid a hand on a police officer or a law enforcement officer.
And he said this is not going to happen. We're only going to compensate the people who were wrongly denied access to a lawyer. People were put in jail and not given due process for months — months on end — and it was just... it's just important. I've had them in my office, and the stories that you hear would be something like you'd hear from the communist days in Germany and Russia. That's just not this country. And if we allow our government to weaponize itself against our people — our taxpayers, our citizens — we are going to fall as a country. We're not going to make it.
We're on thin ice as it is, with all the debt we have. But we've got to protect the people of this country. You know, the people who are complaining about this — they didn't hesitate one time to send hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine, but they're complaining about a billion and a half dollars for this. It doesn't make sense to me.
This is all personal — it's all about President Trump. I don't think they have anything to do with this other than the fact that a lot of them just don't like President Trump. They don't like the way he's governing. They don't like the way he's pushing back on some senators who have been there a long time, some of their friends. But you can't make it personal. We'd better get back to work and get this done, because the American people are counting on us.
Blanche's assurances are empty given the fact that he's already contradicted them himself. And Tuberville is lying about the people detained after the insurrection as well:
The claim that peaceful January 6 protesters have been held without bail, which has become widespread in some quarters of the right, is false.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, as of September 7, 2023, more than 1,146 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot in nearly all 50 states, including 398 charged with assaulting or impeding a law enforcement officer. Details and documentation for every arrest made thus far are publically available on the Department of Justice website. According to NPR—which has been separately tracking every criminal case related to the storming of the Capitol—632 of the arrestees have been sentenced thus far, 64 percent of whom have received prison time, and the median sentence has been 120 days.
While it is true that some arrestees have been held without bail, this is only the case for those defendants who have been deemed to be at high risk of obstructing justice, a danger to the community, or a flight risk. “It’s just the ones who are accused of violent crimes that are being held without bond,” Gabriel Malor, a Virginia-based appellate lawyer told The Dispatch. “Even some of the ones actually accused of violent crimes are being let out, usually with an ankle monitor.” Richard Barnett, for example, was found guilty on eight counts in January 2023, including taking a dangerous weapon into the Capitol and interfering with a police officer—and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and serve home detention while awaiting his trial date. Others, like Kyle Fitzsimons—a Maine native who assaulted law enforcement officers at the Capitol, forcing one to take medical retirement from a partially torn rotator cuff and labrum—were denied bail. Fitzsimons, who was identified as being a danger to the community and flight risk by a federal judge, was sentenced in July to 87 months in prison on 11 charges, including seven felonies. When reached for comment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia was unable to give The Dispatch a precise breakdown of charges or the total number of detainees held without bail—but the number is far fewer than 1,000.
That won't stop the liars on Fox, or Republicans, from repeating this nonsense over and over again though.