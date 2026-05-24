Tommy Tuberville Likens Trump Slush Fund To Aid For Ukraine

If the people of Alabama elect this clown for governor, they get what they deserve. Sen. Tommy Tuberville made an appearance on this Saturday's The Big Weekend Show on Fox and was asked about the contentious meeting between some of his fellow senators and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Tuberville defended the illegal slush fund and then likened Trump trying to loot the treasury for insurrectionists to Congressionally approved aid to Ukraine.

CORKE: I think I speak for a lot of Americans who would step back and say, listen, there were a lot of people who were absolutely, undeniably targeted by the DOJ — targeted by government officials over the past four-plus years — and they feel very strongly that something should be done so that they can be made whole.

However, I do understand that the same people might say, "I'm not so sure this is the right strategy to do that." Can you understand why they might have that question?

TUBERVILLE: Well, first of all, the argument — from some of the senators, with Todd Blanche, the attorney general — was: we do not want to compensate people who laid a hand on a police officer or a law enforcement officer.

And he said this is not going to happen. We're only going to compensate the people who were wrongly denied access to a lawyer. People were put in jail and not given due process for months — months on end — and it was just... it's just important. I've had them in my office, and the stories that you hear would be something like you'd hear from the communist days in Germany and Russia. That's just not this country. And if we allow our government to weaponize itself against our people — our taxpayers, our citizens — we are going to fall as a country. We're not going to make it.

We're on thin ice as it is, with all the debt we have. But we've got to protect the people of this country. You know, the people who are complaining about this — they didn't hesitate one time to send hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine, but they're complaining about a billion and a half dollars for this. It doesn't make sense to me.

This is all personal — it's all about President Trump. I don't think they have anything to do with this other than the fact that a lot of them just don't like President Trump. They don't like the way he's governing. They don't like the way he's pushing back on some senators who have been there a long time, some of their friends. But you can't make it personal. We'd better get back to work and get this done, because the American people are counting on us.