Todd Blanche To Cop Assaulters: Come Get Your Slush Fund Money!

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche should wear a button saying, “I work for President P***y Grabber, not you,” just so we all know what the guy whose salary we all pay considers his job.

And speaking of money coming from the pockets of we, the people, Blanche made his taxpayer-funded fealty to Trumpism over the country and the U.S. Constitution abundantly clear on CNN Wednesday night, when he all but asked January 6 insurrectionists to start lining up for our dough from the Trump Slush Fund.

CNN’s Paula Reid asked Blanche, “You’re the nation’s top law enforcement official right now. Would you be okay with people who were convicted of hurting police getting taxpayer money?”

Oh, yes he is. “Just to be clear, people that hurt police get money all the time,” he said. He went on to pretend that any money from the slush fund will be carefully vetted. “Okay, there's a process where, where, if you are, if you are, if you believe you have your rights violated, you can, you can apply for funds, you can sue, you can file a claim, you can go to court. In some of those cases, the state, the government, the federal government settles those cases.”

It’s no wonder Blanche stammered so much because he knows that our public money is intended to go to insurrectionists and militias who tried to violently overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, sentenced ‌to 22 years for seditious conspiracy for his role in assaulting our democracy – and pardoned by Trump - is already seeing dollar signs. He is assuming he’ll get somewhere between $2 million and $5 million.

Just as obvious is Trump’s hope, which means Blanche’s too, that the same folks will get violent again on Trump's behalf in upcoming elections. Two police officers who defended our Capitol on Jan. 6 also recognize that Trump's Slush Fund is a license to assault any law enforcement officers that put the law over the wannabe king. That is why they have sued Trump, Blanche and other officials who are deliberately endangering them.

Blanche’s claim that the money will be given out as part of some judicious process is a load of BS, too. Puppet master Trump, who can fire any of the five commissioners at any time, has ultimate control of how the money is spent. Blanche is smart enough to know what that means.

Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund is so blatantly corrupt and likely illegal that even Republicans hate it.