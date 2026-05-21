Ex-Cop Jailed For Posting Charlie Kirk Meme Wins $835K Settlement

Lexington, Tenn., resident Larry Bushart, who spent 37 days in a Tennessee jail, and who was finally freed following a local TV investigation, will collect an $835,000 settlement from Perry County, his attorneys announced this week

"I am pleased my First Amendment rights have been vindicated," Bushart said in a statement. "The people's freedom to participate in civil discourse is crucial to a healthy democracy. I am looking forward to moving on and spending time with my family."

Bushart posted the meme in a Perry County Facebook group following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Alongside a photo of the president, it included the quote “we have to get over it” and noted that Trump had made that remark “on the Perry High School mass shooting one day after.” He wrote, "This seems relevant today."

Two people were killed and six injured during the 2025 shooting in Perry, Iowa.

https://bsky.app/profile/prisonculture.bsky.social/post/3mmclxqrkbc24

UPDATE — PERRY COUNTY: “Larry Bushart, the (liberal) retired Tennessee law enforcement officer held in jail for more than a month over a Facebook post of a Trump meme related to the assassination of Charlie Kirk settled a ‘unlawful incarceration’ lawsuit for $835,000…” www.cnn.com/2026/05/20/p... — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-05-20T14:26:30.327Z