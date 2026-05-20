Sean Hannity Lauds 'Patriotic' $1.76 Billion Slush Fund

Trump bootlicker Sean Hannity wants you to believe Trump and his cronies stealing $1.76 billion of our tax dollars is somehow "patriotic."
Here's Hannity from this Tuesday's show on Fox, giving the corruption a passing mention between segments, bashing Democrats for comparing Trump to Hitler, and talking to Ted Cruz via Media Matters:
SEAN HANNITY (HOST): President Trump has settled his $10 billion lawsuit with the IRS after suing over the illegal disclosure of not only his tax records, his entire family, every company owned by the Trump organization by a rogue IRS contractor who broke the law in doing so.
And as part of the agreement to end this case, the DOJ rightly agreed to set aside the patriotic amount of $1.76 billion to settle other claims like this.
In a statement tonight, the Trump Organization tells us that the settlement help provide accountability for the illegal leak of the tax information of President Trump, his sons, and over 500 Trump organization entities, leaks that resulted in criminal charges, prison sentences.
And the statement also says the settlement sends a very clear bipartisan message: the weaponization of our federal government and our agencies will no longer be tolerated. The left acts as though the release of personal private tax returns -- weaponization, what? That's okay?
Hannity completely ignores that the fund is going to be controlled by Trump's cronies and that it's our money they're stealing. He also ignored that the lawsuit wasn't "settled." It was dismissed at Trump's request.
Meanwhile, Democrats are making moves to block the slush fund:
Ninety-three House Democrats on Monday launched a bid to block President Donald Trump’s $1.77 billion taxpayer-funded settlement with the Internal Revenue Service, through which the president could reward supporters, including people convicted of seditious and violent felonies during the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.
The Democratic lawmakers joined an amicus brief filed in Trump v. IRS before Judge Kathleen Williams in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Their action followed the Trump administration’s announcement of the creation of a so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” as part of an agreement to drop a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over a leak of the president’s tax returns. [...]
However, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called the settlement “pure fraud and highway robbery,” noting that Trump oversees the agency that agreed to settle with him.
“No president can concoct a fake case for $10 billion in damages against the government so he can be plaintiff and defendant and then ‘settle’ his bogus case against himself as a judge,” Raskin said. [...]
Matt Platkin and Norm Eisen, lawyers representing the Democrats, said Monday: “It’s against the law for the president to in effect sue himself—and then settle for a huge sum. The court has the power to put a stop to these shenanigans and should do so.”