Sean Hannity Lauds 'Patriotic' $1.76 Billion Slush Fund

Trump bootlicker Sean Hannity wants you to believe Trump and his cronies stealing $1.76 billion of our tax dollars is somehow "patriotic."

Here's Hannity from this Tuesday's show on Fox, giving the corruption a passing mention between segments, bashing Democrats for comparing Trump to Hitler, and talking to Ted Cruz via Media Matters:

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): President Trump has settled his $10 billion lawsuit with the IRS after suing over the illegal disclosure of not only his tax records, his entire family, every company owned by the Trump organization by a rogue IRS contractor who broke the law in doing so. And as part of the agreement to end this case, the DOJ rightly agreed to set aside the patriotic amount of $1.76 billion to settle other claims like this. In a statement tonight, the Trump Organization tells us that the settlement help provide accountability for the illegal leak of the tax information of President Trump, his sons, and over 500 Trump organization entities, leaks that resulted in criminal charges, prison sentences. And the statement also says the settlement sends a very clear bipartisan message: the weaponization of our federal government and our agencies will no longer be tolerated. The left acts as though the release of personal private tax returns -- weaponization, what? That's okay?

Hannity completely ignores that the fund is going to be controlled by Trump's cronies and that it's our money they're stealing. He also ignored that the lawsuit wasn't "settled." It was dismissed at Trump's request.

Meanwhile, Democrats are making moves to block the slush fund: