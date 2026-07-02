MAGA Candidate Is Also Agent For Cuban Commies

Victor Meller has quite the resume.

He was an aide to QAnon devotee and all-around asshole Michael Flynn. He was part of the January 6th insurrection. He's the MAGA candidate for the Second Congressional District of Rhode Island.

Oh, and did I mention that he is a registered foreign agent for the Communists in Cuba?

From Bulwark:

According to a Foreign Agents Registration Act filing dated June 16, Mellor was engaged in late May by Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for work "deliberating on ideas for improving Cuban-American relations, suggesting content ideas and discussing how Cubans communicate amongst each other compared to Americans communicating amongst each other."

And that does not include the other filing for when Meller met with Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, the grandson of Raúl Castro. Meller and Castro met to chat about preparing and sharing propaganda in order to aid in the communication between Cuba and the United States.

Meller did all this on his own, without any authorization from the government.

None of this should really be surprising. After all, we have a POTUS (Piece of Totally Useless Shit) who could appease Russian Communist Vladimir Putin enough. And let's not forget the GOP Senators, including Wisconsin's own dumb Senator, Russian Ron Johnson, who were identified as Russian assets by the FBI, back when they were still upholding the law.

The irony is that Trump and the other MAGA hypocrites have been running around calling Democrats in general, but especially Democratic Socialists, as commies. Well, who's the real commie now?

Every Republican accusation is just another confession.