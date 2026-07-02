'You're Just Jealous': Watters And Gutfeld Scream Over Tarlov While Dismissing Trump's Corruption

These two really are some of the most smug assholes on the planet. On this Wednesday's The Five on Fox, during yet another one of their endless segments attacking liberals for not being patriotic enough to suit them for not wanting to celebrate America's 250th anniversary with the likes of Trump in charge, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld immediately started talking over their cohost Jessica Tarlov for daring to bring up the billions Trump has made since taking office, and for his Qatari airplane bribe that he's taking on its maiden flight this week.

She deserves hazard pay for putting up with this condescending crap.

WATTERS: Why is it okay for other countries to be patriotic but not us?

TARLOV: It is okay for everyone to be patriotic, and I will remind you that at the DNC in 2024 there were actually more American flags than there were at the RNC, and...

WATTERS: You counted?

TARLOV: Yeah, I did. I went row by row. I have to quibble, though, with the intro where you said "choo choo, coming up the freedom 250 train," when you should have said "hopped off the Qatari jet to the Teddy Roosevelt Library," because I think that links exactly... it is a sick burn, and thanks Emily.



I think that links directly to why people have lost faith in the American experiment, especially in the Trump era...

GUTFELD: Because of the Qatari plane?

TARLOV: And I want to...

WATTERS: No one even knows that story.

TARLOV: Actually, everybody has...

WATTERS: No one knows that story. Go outside. I'll hire Johnny to go out — no one's heard of it.

TARLOV: Here's the story. The Qataris give Donald Trump a $400 million dollar gift — bribe. Everybody, Democrats and Republicans, say don't take it, don't take it. It's a national security threat. It also looks really bad. He's like, no, I love this thing, and I'm going to fly it to the opening of the Teddy Roosevelt Library. It's day one.

I was listening to, after the Colorado primary, to the AG Phil Weiser, who is going to become the governor after. And he was talking about his American story and how his mother was born in a concentration camp, and that her mother wanted to get to America because she knew that this was a place where you would be treated fairly and you would be able to succeed, which he has.

He went on to clerk for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He worked for Obama, and now he's going to be governor of Colorado. And that is what people think of when they think about America, right? A place where you can be born in a concentration camp and you can get here and provide this kind of life for your family.

GUTFELD: Well, you just disproved your own point.

TARLOV: Well, I'm not done.



GUTFELD: You said people are thinking of the Qatari jet.

TARLOV: Well, I'm getting to...

GUTFELD: Then you say, no, they're thinking about this. Make up your mind.

TARLOV: I have made up my mind if you let me just finish my sentence.

GUTFELD: I thought you had.

TARLOV: No, because you cut me off. That's not actually a period. It's an interruption. They're different.

The average American believes in those ideals that Weiser is talking about, and they're looking at the reality on the ground, which is that they can't afford a good living. They can't afford to provide for their kids. They can't own their homes until they're in their 40s in some cases. And they're looking at the president on the Qatari jet who just made $1.4 billion last year.

GUTFELD: They aren't envious liberals like you.

TARLOV: No, they're not envious. They're mad that the system is rigged against them and that the president...

GUTFELD: Who rigs the system?

TARLOV: The president.

GUTFELD: Oh, really? How does he rig it against them? Be specific. How does he rig it against them? And use the Qatari jet as an example.

TARLOV: Well, first of all, when you think about the examples of past presidents — like putting a peanut farm in a blind trust — you know how corrupt this is. But he's rigging the system because with his stupid meme coins, for instance, he made all the money and regular investors lost their money.

WATTERS: How does the Qatari jet affect anybody?

GUTFELD: How is this a tax on people? I know that this would be much more beneficial for you if these were just taxes on people, where we just take the money. He didn't put a gun to anybody's head and take money from them.

TARLOV: Well, who did Hunter Biden put a gun to?

WATTERS: He put his gun to his own— [crosstalk]

GUTFELD: Be careful.

WATTERS: Kennedy.

GUTFELD: There are a lot of pictures with his gun out, and I mean both.

TARLOV: That you're okay with him making $1.4 billion dollars is one of the more ludicrous things...

GUTFELD: He was making billions before. He'll make billions after. [crosstalk] How much money did the Clintons and the Obamas make...

TARLOV: While they were in office?

GUTFELD: ...after they were president?

WATTERS: And you honestly don't even care. You don't care...

TARLOV: Oh, I care.

WATTERS: You don't care. It's just politics.

GUTFELD: The Qatari jet is [inaudible].

WATTERS: It's just politics, and you're jealous. Go ahead, Kennedy.

KENNEDY: I love America. I love America. Freedom is free.