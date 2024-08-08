GOP Swiftboats Walz, Tarlov Whacks 'Bone Spurs' Trump

Don't expect anything Jessica Tarlov said to sink in with the lemmings that watch Fox, but she's right about whether Trump and Vance should go there when it comes to attacking Tim Walz's military record.

Democrats have got lots of ammo to hit back at them with, and I'm quite sure they intend to use every bit of it.

Here's some of the imbecilic conversation from this Wednesday's The Five, with the usual suspects doing their best to talk over and drown out Tarlov for daring to criticize Dear Leader and inject a bit of truth into the conversation, which isn't generally allowed on their propaganda network.

GUTFELD: ll right, Jessica, what I love is that the people who hate everything about old white guys now embrace everything about an old white guy.

Oh, look, he owns a gun. Isn't that great? Oh, he goes hunting. He was in the military. He's in a position of authority. Now he's cuddly, cozy, and wonderful.

Before, he would have been a member of a white supremacist movement, right? He would have been a reek of white privilege and toxic masculinity and evil patriarchy.

Now he's like a comfortable sweater. What say you, Jessica?

TARLOV: I say that if he was an old white guy that sexually harassed someone, I would hate him. Or if he was an old white guy that shot up a school, I would hate him.

But he's not any of those things.

GUTFELF: Not yet.

TARLOV: Just you wait. Well, I think the judge actually said that he was somewhere in the middle of that. There was a lot to choose from, and I am conscious of time.

So I'm going to go stolen valor first. So obviously, this was going to come up because the Trump campaign manager was the one behind the John Kerry Swift Boat attack, which was obviously very persuasive to people.

He served for 24 years, honorably. Then he stopped to run for Congress on a platform of ending the war. And I don't think that anyone, especially with Donald Trump at the top of the ticket, did he judge the draft four or five times, bone spurs? Captain Bone Spurs?

What say you, judge?

GUTFELD: Bone spurs are a very serious issue, Jessica.

TARLOV: I can tell by the way you said that, you know that you are not serious.

[crosstalk]

TARLOV: Someone who said that people who had gotten captured are the suckers and losers, doesn't want to go and be seen, that's fine.

PIRRO: He's denied that.

TARLOV: Oh, he's denied everything. He denied his slept with Stormy Daniels, but that obviously hasn't worked out for him. I don't think that you should ever say that anyone who served didn't do a good job in this.

If JD Vance wants to get into that tit-for-tat, he was in the public affairs department. It's just a fact of all of this. I don't think he should be going there with Tim Walz. I think that everyone who has served.

WATTERS: He was in a war zone. He was in Iraq.

TARLOV: Walking around with a-

WATTERS: He was in Iraq.

TARLOV: He was in a reporter.

WATTERS: He was in Iraq, okay? He was in the Marines.

TARLOV: Okay, I get it, he's a big man, JD Vance.

WATTERS: His unit, listen, it doesn't matter what I think. His unit thinks he's a coward.

TARLOV: That's not true. And this has come up before in past elections.