Pirro Gets Pwnd In Twenty Two Seconds

This is how you do it!
By John AmatoMarch 22, 2022

On Monday's The Five, Democratic contributor Jessica Tarlov took all of twenty-two seconds to make Jeanine Pirro look like a moron.

As they discussed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Senate confirmation hearing, Tarlov brought up Josh Hawley's vile attacks on Judge Jackson's child porn sentencing.

Tarlov said, "Josh Hawley has been beating the drum. He did again today."

"And there was in the National Review, I saw you just had it out, a piece from the conservative outlet saying that these attacks are disingenuous on her ..."

Jeanine Pirro jumped in to protest.

"No no! It said she had to explain why she went below the guidelines." Pirro bellowed.

"She is," Tarlov replied

Pirro said, "So they're not disingenuous until she makes them disingenuous."

Tarlov replied, "Disingenuous is actually in the title of the piece."

Boom.

A chuckle to be heard off-screen.

Here's the article Pirro had earlier trying to claim it didn't say what it said.: Senator Hawley’s Disingenuous Attack against Judge Jackson’s Record on Child Pornography

Discussion

