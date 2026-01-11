Jessica Jones Series Is Coming Back

Kristen Ritter's show was my favorite MCU spinoff, bar none.
By John AmatoJanuary 11, 2026

Word is Jessica Jones is coming back and that makes me very happy.

The first season was one of the best Marvel inspired film or television productions ever.

Kristen Ritter was wondrous and the show was aided by an incredible David Tennant turn as the vicious villain, Kilgrave.

In 2015 I wrote a review of the series, Jessica Jones Is Marvel's Darkest, Most Adult Series So Far

Comicbookmovie:

Daredevil: Born Again essentially served as a fourth season of the Netflix Daredevil series, so it'll be interesting to see if this new Jessica Jones project will also revisit certain characters and plot points from the previous three seasons. With Jones (Krysten Ritter) set to play a significant role in the events of Born Again season 2, there's a decent chance her new show will be more of a reboot - which Born Again was originally envisioned as prior to the creative overhaul

.
I didn't care much for Daredevil's reboot on Disney+, but I will now tune in to season 2 for sure.

Open thread.

