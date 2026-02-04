From Warrants To Whims: ICE Enters Homes On Trump’s Say-So

The latest memorandum from the Trump administration's ICE agency announces with bureaucratic calm what once would have been answered by revolutionary era muskets: feds may enter private homes without a warrant signed by a judge.

Per internal documents from whistleblowers reviewed by The Washington Post and Associated Press, the memo directs ICE to use internal “administrative warrants”—not those of neutral judges—to forcibly enter homes for arrests. The Fourth Amendment says government can't search or seize without a neutral magistrate warrant. It was written by our founders, who'd experienced the charm of British agents, on behalf of King George, kicking in doors based on vague suspicions.

The colonists found these encounters repugnant. The 4th amendment was their way of saying: never again. ICE’s memo is the modern Trump reply: just watch us.

