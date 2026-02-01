Sen. Ron Johnson Complains Judicial Warrants Will 'Neuter' ICE

Sen. Ron Johnson made an appearance on Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, where he was asked about the DHS and their use of administrative warrants instead of judicial warrants during their sweeps where they've been terrorizing entire communities and making arrests of people they supposedly believe are undocumented immigrants when many are not. Democrats are demanding to reign in ICE as part of an agreement to end the partial government shutdown.

RoJo's response was basically that they shouldn't have to follow the constitution because it's too inconvenient (and to blame Democrats for their lawlessness, of course.)

BASH: I know you've said that Democrats are demanding things that are impossible to give them, things that you said would neuter immigration enforcement. But my question is, what is the problem with asking federal law enforcement to wear body cameras and roving immigration patrols, and be subject to the same use of force standards that local law enforcement tends to be?

JOHNSON: Good morning, Dana. Well, again, what the Democrats were demanding were judicial warrants. Immigration has always been enforced through administrative warrants. You've got millions of cases because President Biden and Democrats opened the border and flooded America with millions of people.

Included in those millions are criminals, sex traffickers, human traffickers, drug traffickers, members of transnational criminal organizations, violent gangs. So Democrats created this enormous mess, and President Trump's trying to clean it up.

And I've got a great deal sympathy for those individuals, whether it's department secretaries or the law enforcement officers on the ground trying to clean up that mess.

How would you like to be an ICE officer or any law enforcement officer where you've got literally Signal chats that are deploying trained activists to surround you in your enforcement actions? You don't have any idea what these people may do to you. You've already been shot at. You've had your vehicles rammed by these peaceful protesters by their vehicles.

So again, ICE officers, Customs Border Patrol, they are at hair trigger alert because of this activism where you have enforcement, law enforcement cooperating, state and local government cooperating with ICE, you don't have these kind of instances, these tragedies that occurred in Minneapolis.

BASH: Well, wouldn't, for example, wearing a body camera help with what you're describing?



JOHNSON: Again, I don't have a problem with that personally, but that's not what I heard Democrats were demanding. Their primary demand was judicial warrants...

BASH: Well, let me ask you about that.

JOHNSON: ... which is completely unacceptable. Not when they've flooded the border with millions of people, you've got to do that through administrative warrants.

BASH: Okay, let me ask you about that, because it is one of the things that Democrats want to require. They want to require immigration agents to get warrants signed by judges before executing arrests or searches instead of those administrative warrants.

A federal judge in Texas just yesterday, Senator, slammed that practice and he wrote, quote, "Civics lesson to the government: Administrative warrants issued by the executive branch to itself do not pass probable cause muster. That is called the fox guarding the henhouse. The Constitution requires an independent judicial officer."

Why is he wrong? Why shouldn't DHS have to go to a judge to get a warrant before detaining people?

JOHNSON: Because this has to do with immigration law. It's, know, again, I'm not a lawyer, but again, this is immigration law that has always been adjudicated through the administration... administrative judges. And particularly when you have the Biden administration, Democrats opening up the border and flooding America with millions of people, and we've got millions of cases backlogged.

If we were talking about general criminal law, you're talking probably hundreds or thousands of cases. We have millions of cases. So demanding judicial warrants is their sneaky way of basically neutering our ability to enforce our immigration laws.

BASH: But should there be any limits?



JOHNSON: They already neutered it... There already are limits and I think what we need to do is we to... we have secured the border now. We need cooperation, state and local governments, when they've detained a criminal that's committed violent crimes or whatever, they need to notify ICE and leave that individual in jail so ICE can pick them up in the jail where it's safe for everybody concerned, as opposed to sanctuary cities and states that don't cooperate with ICE, release illegal immigrants that have committed crimes to further prey on their societies.

BASH: Senator, I think part of the issue has been that ICE is casting such a wide net to include many, many people who don't fit the description that you just made about hardened criminals, and that is causing problems with regard to these administrative warrants. Do you see that as a potential issue?

JOHNSON: So of course, of course, Tom Homan now is dedicated to targeting the criminals. I have a great deal of sympathy for, again, the secretaries, the people charged with cleaning up this enormous mess. Is it perfect? Absolutely not. Can things be tightened up? Sure. But the way to tighten it up is not to neuter our ability to enforce our immigration laws and that's what Democrats want to do.