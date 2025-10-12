'Doing The Lord's Work': Jim Jordan Suddenly Ignorant Of ICE Abuses

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan pretends he's never seen any of the stories in the news about the ICE thugs out there roughing up journalists and United States citizens. Jordan made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and was continually pushed by host Dana Bash over the conduct of ICE agents.

BASH: I want to ask you about a flood of videos that we're all seeing on social media showing immigration officers across the U.S. using pretty aggressive tactics. There was one from Friday showing agents pinning a Chicago TV station employee to the ground. She was later released without charges. Another shows ICE agents shooting an unarmed pastor in the head with pepper balls. There were countless more showing agents tackling people, pulling them from cars, shoving journalists, detaining U.S. citizens, questioning their citizenship. Do you have any concerns, as you see all this, about how ICE and other immigration agencies are conducting themselves?

Which was followed by Jordan lying that he's never heard about any of the stories Bash cited and pretending his committee will look into it, while making it clear the only thing he and his fellow MAGA cultists are actually going to do is harass the people out there protesting ICE along with Democratic politicians: