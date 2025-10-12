'Doing The Lord's Work': Jim Jordan Suddenly Ignorant Of ICE Abuses

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan pretends he's never seen any of the stories in the news about the ICE thugs out there roughing up journalists and United States citizens. Jordan made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and was continually pushed by host Dana Bash over the conduct of ICE agents.
BASH: I want to ask you about a flood of videos that we're all seeing on social media showing immigration officers across the U.S. using pretty aggressive tactics. There was one from Friday showing agents pinning a Chicago TV station employee to the ground. She was later released without charges. Another shows ICE agents shooting an unarmed pastor in the head with pepper balls. There were countless more showing agents tackling people, pulling them from cars, shoving journalists, detaining U.S. citizens, questioning their citizenship.
Do you have any concerns, as you see all this, about how ICE and other immigration agencies are conducting themselves?
Which was followed by Jordan lying that he's never heard about any of the stories Bash cited and pretending his committee will look into it, while making it clear the only thing he and his fellow MAGA cultists are actually going to do is harass the people out there protesting ICE along with Democratic politicians:
JORDAN: Look, I don't know the specifics of those examples you gave. What I do know is these ICE agents are under tremendous pressure. Many times, you talked about, you know, some people have raised the concern about them wearing masks and different things. Many times the Antifa people who are protesting against them in these... you know, in Chicago in these ICE free zones, according to the mayor of Chicago.
I think they're functioning and working under extreme pressure. I think they're doing a good job by and large. I don't know the specifics of the examples you just cited.
BASH: But, are you going to look into it?
JORDAN: This.... this... well, we're going to look into the whole situation where you have these mayors who are...
BASH: No, are you going to look into the way ICE is conducting itself?
JORDAN: ...where they're being harassed by Antifa protesters who were wearing masks and doing all kinds of things. Where they're, I think, threatening...
BASH: So you'll only look into that side and not to make sure that federal law enforcement, federal (crosstalk)
JORDAN: I'm not familiar with the three, I think you gave three examples....
BASH: Well, those were just some. There are lots of them.
JORDAN: Well, okay, well, we're the Judiciary Committee. We have oversight over immigration policy. We'll look into all this. But I think the ICE agents are doing the Lord's work. They're doing what uh the president promised the American people he was going to do when he ran for the job and was elected in a big way.
So I think they're doing their duty. What's interesting is the pushback they're getting in these sanctuary jurisdictions and these ICE-free zones, where many times they're coming to, they've sent a detainer to the facility and they will release the person to the streets, the bad guy to the streets and won't work with ICE at all. That's a big problem, something we are definitely concerned about.