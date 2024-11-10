Jim Jordan Confronted: Why Do You Think This Election Is 'Fair' But 2020's Was Not?

CNN's Dana Bash confronted Rep. Jim Jordan on Sunday's State of the Union about why 2024 was a fair election, but the presidential race in 2020 was not. Jordan repeated lies about a stolen election in the months leading to the deadly Capital riot. Also, in December 2020, Jordan insisted that Trump "should not concede" the presidential race and added, "Everyone knows instinctively, everyone knows there are problems with this election." But he's now OK with the 2024 election. Imagine that.

"It seems to me that Republicans claim voting fraud and election integrity when you lose and not when you win, Bash said.

"I mean, again, as I said before, this election, I think, was the greatest political comeback we've ever seen," Jordan said without addressing Bash's remark. "He did something that even Teddy Roosevelt couldn't do, for goodness sake."

"But you think it was a free and fair election?" Bash said.

"This election, he just interviewed the Latino, I think, restaurant owner, a restaurant worker, and he said he was tired of all the woke stuff," Jordan said. "This election was real simple. You had back-to-back administrations. We got something we very seldom get in American history, American politics."

"Back-to-back administrations now running for the top job, and people could do a direct comparison," he insisted. "And they said, we like what we had under President Trump versus- But last time around- We liked the safe streets versus the record crime."

Fact check: The crime rate increased when Trump was in power.

"But last time around, it wasn't so much about the policy differences or the personality differences," Bash said. "There were false claims about election fraud when Donald Trump lost. This time, Donald Trump won, and you think the election was free and fair."

"Do you believe that the 2024 election was free and fair?" Bash asked.

"I do," Jordan said.

"And why was it different from 2020 when he lost?" Bash asked.

"No, there were concerns about 2020 with all the mail-in voting that happened," Jordan said, even though there was mail voting for 2024, adding later, "Turns out when you tell people, oh, you're fascist, racist, deplorable, garbage, they don't like that."

"I just want to say, for the record, that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020," Bash said. "It went through many, many different court cases."

"And I do think the name calling was very strong on the Republican side of the aisle from the former president, and you know that," she added.

Dana, don't you know that only Republicans are allowed to call Democrats vile names? Silly woman. J.D. Vance called Harris "trash" during his final rally, and that was after Trump called Democrats "scum." About the economy: Trump left office with a negative number of jobs on his record.

I know this is bad, but when Trump's policies start hurting the Red Hats, too, I'm going to laugh my ass off. They were warned. For four years, we've constantly heard claims that Biden isn't a legitimate President. Fuck you, Jim.