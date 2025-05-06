Incompetent! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody

To kick off his new video out Tuesday, Rainbow doesn’t fake interview Trump as he usually does, but rather Pete Hegseth, Trump’s current Secretary of Defense.
By Ed ScarceMay 6, 2025

Randy Rainbow takes on Trump's incompetents.

Source: The Wrap

The first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second presidential term have come and gone — and just in time to send them off, Randy Rainbow is back with a new parody. And this time, he’s going after the president and his entire “incompetent” cabinet.

