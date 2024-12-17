New Randy Rainbow Song: 'I Think I'm Gonna Hate It Here'

The sun will come out tomorrow, but for right now, Randy Rainbow isn’t looking forward to the new Trump presidency. Via Billboard:

In his latest parody video, Rainbow sits down for another faux interview with the president-elect, this time mocking Trump for his widely criticized cabinet picks, specifically calling out Dr. Mehmet Oz and Fox News host Pete Hegseth, before listing out other potential cabinet members such as “Ursula the Sea Witch” and “Ronald McDonald.” Begrudgingly admitting that Trump is “going to be here for a while,” Rainbow agrees to “acquaint” himself with the newly elected president through “a Broadway-style production number and multiple costume changes.”

Taking on his own parody of “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here” from Annie, Rainbow lists a number of Trump’s picks for cabinet positions before wearily proclaiming, “I think I’m gonna hate it here.” Jumping between the characters of Daddy Warbucks and little orphan Annie herself, Rainbow regularly interjects his thoughts on each person mentioned, including Trump himself: “Oh boy, a convicted felon? You gotta be f–king kidding,” he sings.

As he goes after picks including Vivek Ramaswamy, Elon Musk, Kristi Noem (with a particularly biting line “hide your pets, Kristi Noem’s packing heat”) and plenty of others, Rainbow lambasts the president-elect for choosing loyalists over those who would be best for their jobs. “All politics aside/ These hacks ain’t qualified/ I know I’m gonna hate it here,” he sings.