Trump Is Making Our Most Dangerous Jobs More Dangerous

It's another way Americans will likely pay with their lives for Musk's and Trump's billionaire tax cuts.
Trump Is Making Our Most Dangerous Jobs More Dangerous
Credit: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJune 1, 2025

While the drug-addled world’s richest man and shadow president whines about how unfairly he’s being treated, he and his presidential puppet seem just fine with making the lives of Americans already doing the country’s most dangerous work even riskier.

Reuters has the scoop on how cuts to funding safety trainings for occupations such as fishermen, loggers and farmers, via Secretary Brain Worm’s Health and Human Services Department, are about to put American workers more at risk:

The Trump administration on April 1 terminated about 875 of the roughly 1,000 employees at [National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health], including most of the staff who provide technical advice and support to a dozen Centers for Agricultural Safety and Health focused on fishing, farming and logging workers.

Although Trump this month reinstated about 300 NIOSH employees, they do not include the office overseeing the centers, according to data compiled by government worker unions seen by Reuters.

Reuters spoke to staff at seven of the centers who described preparations to close down when their current funding cycles run out in the coming months.

Not surprisingly, the clueless HHS secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., defended the cuts with talking points that could have been written by AI (again) or a DOGE Bro. Reuters reported that in March, Kennedy claimed the cuts were needed to “improve efficiency” and that NIOSH would be combined with other departments into a new “Administration for a Healthy America.”

In reality, this is how the Musk/Trump administration will deliberately cause more deaths to Americans – while they tell us all what a great job they're doing on our behalf - when what they really want is more taxpayer money for billionaires.

Reuters explains that while fishermen, farmers and loggers make up a small percentage of our workforce, they have the highest fatal injury rate of any U.S. occupation, seven times the national average. Not only is their work dangerous, it’s done in remote, rural locations where it can take hours to reach medical care.

That fatality rate has decreased over the last 20 years, BLS data show, with advances in mechanization and tightening federal safety regulations.

Safety research and training supported by the centers have helped improve outcomes as well, said Matt Keifer, professor emeritus of occupational safety at the University of Washington, who has worked for two of the centers.

Wanna bet those injuries and deaths start going up, thanks to Musk, Trump and Kennedy?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon