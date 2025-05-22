RFK Jr Knows Nothing About ALS Research Cuts In His Own Agency

Who’s really in charge of the Health and Human Services Department? Elon Musk’s DOGE boys?
By NewsHound EllenMay 22, 2025

Yes, I know could have ended the headline at “RFK knows nothing.” But I wanted to highlight the shocking ignorance of Trump’s quack secretary of the HHS department as well as his shocking lack of concern about it.

Secretary Brainworm proved again he should never have been appointed or confirmed to his position when he was asked by Sen. Dick Durbin about serious layoffs and cuts to neurological research such as 10 laboratory heads at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes. “They were all Ph.D.s and senior investigators. They’re not administrators,” Durbin told Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “If you have your way, they'll all be gone on June 2.”

Durbin continued by citing more cuts to government-funded research into ALS and dementia.

Kennedy’s disgusting response was to shrug his shoulders at the whole thing. “As I said, Senator, I do not know about any cuts to ALS research,” he replied. He didn’t sound at all anxious to find out.

Durbin shot back, “I just read them to you.”

Now Kennedy passed the buck. “I will have to go and talk with [National Institutes of Health Director] Jay Bhattacharya and find out what the rationale was for those cuts. I just don't know about them until you told them, told me about them at this moment.”

Obviously, the guy who is just fine cutting cancer research, doesn’t care about a growing measles outbreak, bird flu contagion, or preventing most Americans from getting Norovirus or COVID really couldn’t care less about Americans’ health, period.

The only thing RFK Jr. does seem to care about is shoving his totally unscientific and crackpot theories down Americans’ throats, even if it kills us.

DURBIN: How can we give hope to people across the country who are suffering from so many diseases when our government is cutting back on that research?

RFK Jr: I do not know about any cuts to ALS research

D: I just read them to you!

R: I didn't know about them until you told me about them

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-20T18:57:12.377Z

