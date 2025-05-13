MAHA! RFK Jr. Takes Grandkids Swimming In Sewage-Tainted Water

Health Secretary RFK Jr. posted photos on Xitter of himself swimming in bacteria-infested waters on Mother's Day. RFK Jr. in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek with his grandchildren despite long-standing warnings that it's a bacteria-laden creek, making this an excellent metaphor for the Trump administration.

“Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek,” Kennedy wrote on Xitter.

It is prohibited to swim there because of "a century-old sewage system and dangerously high levels of bacteria have made the urban national park unswimmable for decades."

In 2021, The Washington Post reported:

While the data indicate that the sewage pollution is most acute after rains, the data also show high levels of bacteria during dry weather. For example, on July 14, 2015, the D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment found bacteria levels over 2,420 times the most probable number of colonies in 100 milliliters (MPN). This is far in excess of the Environmental Protection Agency standard of 410 MPN. On that same day, no rain was detected in any of three rain gauges around the city. Similarly, on Aug. 27, 2016, at the water sampling site maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey, the bacteria level was measured at an astoundingly dangerous 40,000 MPN. No rain was reported either that day or the day before.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), “swimming and wading are not allowed due to high bacteria levels.”

As we reported last year, Robert F Kennedy Jr. said that a health problem he experienced in 2010 "was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died." Naturally, Donald appointed him as Health Secretary, and he leads the "Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. The brainworm is winning. Yay us!