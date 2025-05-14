Fox Hosts Defend RFK Jr's Swim In Sewage-Tainted Water

The Trump sycophants on Fox's The Five prove once again that there's nothing too vile or toxic that this administration can do that they won't defend.

Here's the mind-numbing exchange from the end of this Tuesday's show, where co-host Marie Harf asked the rest of the panel what they thought of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking his grandchildren for a swim in water with warnings of danger from high levels of bacteria.

HARF: HHS Secretary RFK Jr. is testing his immunity this weekend by jumping into a sewage-filled creek in Washington DC deemed unsafe due to its high levels of bacteria.

But RFK, who's allegedly already survived a brain worm, clearly isn't worried.

Katie, I think he also took [inaudble] with him.

PAVLICH: Hey, it's good for your immune system. I myself have swam in the Potomac. I didn I didn't get Potomia. It's probably just as bad as this creek, and I have a friend named Corey, and he ate a raw clam once from the bowels of the Potomac.

He survived. So I think it's okay. It's all right. You gotta live a little. Enjoy. Get outside.

It can't be worse than the tap water. Come on.

HARF: Jesse, would you, would you swim in a sewage-filled creek?

WATTERS: That creek looks clean. It doesn't look like it's filled with sewage, and I've seen Pete Hegseth actually, swim miles and miles, in a Speedo in the Hudson River, which, like you can't even see through.



This you can see right through. I think it's fine.

HARF: Greg.

GUTFELD: You know, we asked him to drain the swamp, not swim in it. But at least he has all his vaccinations.

I love this guy. He's what we used to call in the old days, an eccentric. You know, he's lived like 12 lives at once.

You know, he doesn't drink anymore, but he didn't quit drinking. The alcohol quit him. It was like, I can't take this guy. He's too crazy.

HARF: Dana, you, you have lived in Washington DC. These, the water is not great there to drink, to swim, I mean, it's kind of gross.

PERINO: The tap water is fine. I mean, I think that the Potomac is not for me. There might be plenty to criticize with him, but the media harps on everything and always is going after him that so it loses its punch when it's warranted.

WATTERS: I mean, Democrats think it's like a gotcha that they're saying like our creek is polluted. You guys polluted it!

HARF: But he took his grandkids with him too.

WATTERS: So why don't you stop polluting and we'll go for a swim.

PAVLICH: What's worse, having kids swimming in a polluted creek or on an iPhone all day or an iPad? This is not as bad.

HARF: Are those the two options? Bacteria or...

PAVLICH: Yeah, pretty much these days, especially in DC. That's the only place to go outside.