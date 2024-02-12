RFK Jr. Apologizes For Super Bowl Ad He Still Has Pinned On His X Profile

I'm going to go out on a limb here to suggest that he's not sincere.
By Conover KennardFebruary 12, 2024

Most people have at least one family member who they consider an embarrassment. Imagine if your last name was Kennedy, though, and the individual is a raging anti-vaxxer. An ad that aired during the Super Bowl imposed Robert F Kennedy Jr's face over former President John F Kennedy's, and his family was rightfully pissed since the controversial candidate is antithetical to everything JFK stood for.

Rolling Stone reports:

The ad is a retro-looking remake of a famous spot aired by President John F. Kennedy, called "Kennedy for Me" — using photos of RFK Jr. in place of pictures of his uncle. The ad comes after JFK's grandson called RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign "an embarrassment," saying that "he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame."

As Rolling Stone previously reported, the pro-RFK super PAC, American Values 2024, has been primarily funded by two people: the Kennedy campaign's top security consultant and one of the biggest donors supporting former President Donald Trump's 2024 bid.
Timothy Mellon, an heir to the Mellon banking fortune, has donated $15 million to the Kennedy outside group. He's separately donated $10 million to Make America Great Again Inc., the pro-Trump super PAC.

He apologized. However, it doesn't seem even remotely sincere since the $7 million ad is still pinned on his Twitter account profile.

I don't think his bogus apology will change his family members' minds.

As for anyone who has an embarrassing family member, at least we can say, "Yeah, but at least he's not that pompous, self-serving asshole, Robert F. Kennedy Jr."

Who else do we know who doesn't take responsibility for his actions? Hmm...

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon