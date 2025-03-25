Hawley Attacks 'Leftist Media' For 'Griping About Who's On A Text Message'

Missouri MAGA wingnut apologist Sen. Josh Hawley just proved he's got absolutely no business serving on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in the Senate with this reaction to the Jeffrey Goldberg national security debacle.

Hawley made an appearance on Laura Ingraham's show on Fox immediately after the response by Hegseth to the reporting, where he attacked Goldberg and called him "a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist," and asked him to weigh in after reading a short portion of Goldberg's article.

Hawley responded by completely ignoring all of the national security breaches that were committed by the Trump administration officials, and instead mocked the "leftist media" for being upset about who was "on a text message."

HAWLEY: Well, I thought what the Secretary of Defense just said, Laura, was an outstanding statement, and listen, I mean, we don't know how much of this is accurate or not, but it looks like even if everything The Atlantic reported is true, it's the president's advisors discussing among themselves options they might recommend to the president, and nobody can deny the success of what the president is doing here, which is what Pete Hegseth just underscored. And this is what the leftist media is reduced to. They can't argue with the policies which the American people support. They can't argue with this new demonstration of American strength that is keeping Americans safe at home and abroad, and, and so now we're, now we're griping about who's on a text message and who's not. I mean, come on. INGRAHAM: Yeah, well, it's about, you know, the, the left all afternoon was going crazy about this is another example of, of compromising national security with classified information, of course forgetting Joe Biden's holding documents near his Corvette and being given special treatment and how we could go recover those, so none of that's mentioned.

Lies, projection, whataboutism and deflection. It's all they've got to defend the indefensible. They'd be impeaching a Democratic president over this the next day along with all of the people involved if we had someone as feckless as this bunch in office with a D behind their name.