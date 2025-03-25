Hegseth Attacks The Messenger For Reporting On His Incompetence

Feckless Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responds the way you'd expect from this corrupt and incompetent administration after Jeffrey Goldberg dared to report on the buffoons sharing war-plans on Signal -- attack the messenger and lie about something you've already admitted happened.

Some reporters caught up to Hegseth as he was coming off of a plane in Hawaii not long after the news broke about Hegseth and other senior administration officials sharing plans to attack the Houthis in Yemen.

REPORTER: Can you share how your information about war plans against the Houthis in Yemen was shared with the journalists in The Atlantic, and were those details classified? HEGSETH: You're talking about a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who's made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again to include the, I don't know, the hoaxes of Russia, Russia, Russia, or the fine people on both sides hoax or suckers and losers hoax.

So this is the guy that peddles in garbage. This is what he does. I would love to comment on the Houthi campaign because of the skill and courage of our troops. I've monitored it very closely from the beginning, and you see, we've been managing four years of deferred maintenance under the Trump administration. Our troops, our sailors were getting shot at as targets. Our ships couldn't sail through. And when they did shoot back, it was purely defensively or at shacks in Yemen. President Trump said no more. We will reestablish deterrence. We will open freedom of navigation, and we will ultimately decimate the Houthis, which is exactly what we're doing as we speak, from the beginning, overwhelmingly. REPORTER: Why were those details shared on Signal and how did you learn that a journalist was privy to the targets, the types of weapons used? HEGSETH: I've heard how it was characterized. Nobody was texting war plans, and that's all I have to say about that.

Too bad for Pete the administration already admitted it happened. The reporter tried to point that out to Hegseth but he was too busy running for the hills.

Fox's Laura Ingraham was happy to help Hegseth parrot the attacks on Goldberg in the immediate follow up:

INGRAHAM: All right, that's Secretary Hegseth after having landed in Hawaii. His focus was on obviously the troops and the mission, but of course the story of the day, at least on the left wing networks was how in a Signal, which is an encrypted app exchange, allegedly, among various administration officials, some plans were discussed in that chain of messages that included some information about possible plans for bombing the Houthis. Jeffrey Goldberg, who the Secretary of Defense was referencing there, is a longtime journalistic adversary of President Trump's and has certainly drawn the ire of conservatives for his reporting about the various hoaxes that Hegseth was referencing.

There's no amount of grift, incompetence or corruption from this administration that's ever a bridge too far for these shameless scumbag propagandists on Fox.