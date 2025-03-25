HISTORIC: PA Dems Flip State Senate Seat Held By GOP For 46 Years

Yesterday's special elections also restored Democrats' razor-thin majority in the state house.
By Susie MadrakMarch 26, 2025

Democrat Dan Goughnour won a special election last night in Pennsylvania's 35th District State House special election, with 63.4% of the vote. The win gave House Dems a one-point majority. The chamber has been tied at 101 to 101 since incumbent Rep. Matt Gergely, an Allegheny Democrat, died in January.

But the real shocker is that Democrat James Malone won a real squeaker for a state Senate seat in the 36th District special election with 50.0% of the vote. This is Amish country, where Trump won by 15%. The Republican majority in the state Senate didn't change. But damn, this is a historic win. Republicans have held this seat for 46 years.

Democratic candidates in 14 special elections across the country are outperforming their district's presidential margins by an average of 10 points. Woo hoo!

The times, they are a-changing!

Congratulations to Dan Goughnour for winning his special election for Pennsylvania’s HD35!

This win secures the State House majority for @padems.org so that they can stand up to Trump’s mayhem in Washington and continue to deliver for Pennsylvania families.

Ken Martin (@kenmartin.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T01:52:17.312Z

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING

Democrat James Malone DEFEATS Republican County Commissioner Josh Parsons in the special election for Pennsylvania SD-36 — FLIPPING a district Trump carried by 15.4% in the 2024 election.

A huge upset victory for the Democrats.

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-03-26T02:18:15.709Z

HOW IT HAPPENED: James Andrew Malone, the mayor of a town of 5,000, ran on education, abortion rights, and opposing Elon Musk—in a district that had *never* voted Democratic.

Until tonight.

Our complete write-through of his astonishing special election win in Lancaster County →

The Downballot (@the-downballot.com) 2025-03-26T03:27:40.020Z

MAJOR!! @democrats.org James Malone FLIPS a state senate seat in Pennsylvania!

This was a ruby red Trump +15 district in November.

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T02:39:58.215Z

The Democrat who just flipped a very Trumpy seat in Pennsylvania’s Senate made opposition to Elon Musk front and center in his campaign.

(lancasteronline.com/news/politic...)

Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T02:40:09.355Z

Among those who deserve some credit for tonight's victory: Progressive Turnout Project sent Sen-elect James Andrew Malone $100K two weeks ago.

Adam Bonin (@adambonin.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T02:52:04.514Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon