UPSET: Dems Flip Deep-Red Seat, Take Control Of Miami-Dade Commission

The shape of things to come! Eileen Higgins, yet another newcomer woman activated by Trump's election, wins a special election in Florida's Miami-Dade county in a huge upset. The Miami Herald:

Higgins, a Spanish-speaking Ohio native who adopted the campaign moniker "La Gringa," won by six points over Zoraida Barreiro, the Cuban-born wife of Bruno Barreiro, who resigned to run in a Republican congressional primary. With all 60 precincts reporting, Higgins had 53 percent of the vote, and Barreiro 47 percent.

[...] The Florida Democratic Party issued a statement Tuesday night linking the Higgins win to national backlash against President Donald Trump. Higgins had used the president and his children in a campaign mailer about "dynasties" that also featured the Barreiros, and she criticized Trump on immigration and other issues.

"Eileen Higgins victory made it very clear that no seat is safe in Florida," the party's statement said. "Today’s victory by Ms. Higgins is further evidence of a blue wave in 2018."