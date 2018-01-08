One Of The Best Campaign Ads So Far In 2018: Flip Texas Blue!

Jason Westin is a Democratic candidate for the TX07 House of Representatives.

His campaign ad is going viral, and for good reason.

Transcript:

Giving someone a diagnosis is never easy. Telling them they have cancer is hard.

Tou know that their lives will be forever changed, that nothing will ever be the same.

I know a little something about cancer, and let me tell you, there's a cancer eating away at America: that cancer is ignorance, willful ignorance.

Using the committee subpoena power to harass scientists.

[Reporter: This list of seven terms are forbidden: “fetus,” “evidence-based” and

“Science”]

A deliberate attack on science, on reason, on facts.

[Mike Pence: Let us demand that educators around America teach evolution not as fact but as theory.]

[Sean Spicer: It was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period!]

You could almost ignore it...

[Reporter: Thousands of residents as the flames turned fatal]

...if the consequences weren't so dire and so many people wouldn't suffer as a result.

[Reporter: Seventeen people linked to a megachurch northwest of Dallas have now contracted measles.]

How is it that 30,000 Americans die every year from gun violence but we aren't allowed to do research on it?

How is it that politicians all over the country are trying to regulate conversations between women and their doctors about critical health care decisions?

And how is it that the maternal mortality rate is higher right here in Texas than it is in Iraq and

Russia?

And how can it be that the EPA is actually purging scientists from its ranks?

It doesn't have to be this way.

When President Trump denies facts he's denying the very essence of America.

When Congress attacks science and enshrines ignorance in the law it's attacking the very

meaning of America.

[John F. Kennedy: You chose to go to the moon not because it is easy, but because it is hard.]

The history of America is the history of scientific achievement: from Ben Franklin and the kite right up to today in the latest breakthroughs curing diseases once thought incurable.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The making of a more perfect union is the triumph of reason over ignorance, of light over

darkness.

I believe in science.

I believe in facts.

I believe the impossible is possible because I've seen it day in and day out in my work.

I've seen patients get better and if they can get better, America can get better, too.

We know there's a way now we just need the will.

_____________

Jason Westin is a Blue America candidate and this seat IS FLIPPABLE.

You can donate to his campaign here. Five bucks or less than what Neflix costs for a month can really make a difference in the Congress. Thanks.