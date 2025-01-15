Leadership: Michelle Obama Skips Yambo's Inauguration

Growing up in Oakland, California, you learn early that Black women have rules. They mean what they say. They lead by example. You do NOT disrespect them.

Take for instance Michelle Obama:

Michelle Obama Just Announced She Will Not Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration After Also Missing Jimmy Carter’s Funeral Michelle Obama will not join her husband, Barack Obama, at Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration, a spokesperson for the former first couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The announcement comes days after Michelle made headlines for missing Jimmy Carter’s state funeral, where she would have been seated next to President-elect Trump.

She’s done wasting her time with his foolishness.

Our second example is from Vice President Kamala Harris, who is a fellow Oakland acorn:

Harris declines to invite Vance for courtesy visit to vice president’s residence before inauguration When JD Vance, his wife Usha and their three young children move into the Naval Observatory residence on Jan. 20, it will be their first time inside the white Queen Anne-style mansion that has been home to vice presidents since the 1970s. Vice President Kamala Harris has not extended an invitation for a formal sit-down or tour, multiple Democratic and Republican sources told CBS News.

This is not just sour grapes, it is also that she meant what she said about Vance being a threat to democracy (little dee). The article also mentions that in the previous (not so peaceful transfer of power) that Mike Pence and family also did not welcome Kamala Harris:

But people close to Harris say she was never afforded an opportunity to visit the home before she was sworn in in 2021. However, she took office during the COVID outbreak, just after the Capitol riot — and Donald Trump had refused to admit he had been defeated in the election. […] No formal sit-down between Pence and Harris ever took place, Democratic and Republican sources said.

So Harris gets to serve the 4th Reich II the same dish she was served, and good for her! Now, I’m not gonna sugarcoat my distaste for the polite meeting President Handsome Joe Biden had with The Orange 🤡 welcoming him to the White House. President Biden spent literally years (correctly) saying that Hair Füror was a threat to democracy and even once said (correctly again) that he was a fascist.

And then there’s This Picture:





That frosted my cookies. I bet it frosted Michelle’s cookies, too. I bet Barack heard about it when he got home, in the most Black Church Lady way possible. Ans as People Magazine reports, she’s NOT going to Hair Füror’s second inauguration.

We need more strong Black women to show us the way.

(Honestly, it would be cool if NONE of the former presidents/first ladies showed up. I bet Mel would be OK with that, too. )

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.