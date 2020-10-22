Triggered By Obama, Trump Tells Rally His Inauguration Was Bigger

Really, guys, it's less than two weeks until Election Day, millions of Americans have already voted, and Trump's final sales pitch to the electorate is, "My inauguration was the biggest crowd ever?"

You may recall that Stable Genius wasted his first month as so-called president feuding with the media over having a larger inauguration crowd than his predecessor.

And of course, Trump's inauguration was not only eclipsed by Obama's, but by The Women's March the day after the Trump inaugural.

Trump fired up the crowd by using Obama's middle name and then went on a five-minute rant about the his inauguration and how "they" took a photo of his crowd hours before the event.

if anyone wondered whether Obama’s attack would trigger Trump, the answer is already yes - within minutes



currently referring to the former president at his NC rally as “Barack Hussein Obama,” and insisting his inauguration audience really was bigger than Obama’s after all https://t.co/tEwUHHAs2i — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 21, 2020

There is no point in pretending to fact-check this nonsensical ranting.

Interesting that at no point in his speech today did Obama mention the size of his inauguration crowd size. Something that Trump obsessed about tonight again. https://t.co/KDHdTiW1xC — zou2 🌵🇫🇷⚜️⚖️ (@zou2) October 21, 2020

It's important to realize what a terrible CANDIDATE Trump really is. The end.