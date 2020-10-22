Politics
Triggered By Obama, Trump Tells Rally His Inauguration Was Bigger

"Mine's bigger" plays the pretend president. He must have been really triggered by Obama's speech yesterday.
By Frances Langum
Really, guys, it's less than two weeks until Election Day, millions of Americans have already voted, and Trump's final sales pitch to the electorate is, "My inauguration was the biggest crowd ever?"

You may recall that Stable Genius wasted his first month as so-called president feuding with the media over having a larger inauguration crowd than his predecessor.

And of course, Trump's inauguration was not only eclipsed by Obama's, but by The Women's March the day after the Trump inaugural.

Trump fired up the crowd by using Obama's middle name and then went on a five-minute rant about the his inauguration and how "they" took a photo of his crowd hours before the event.

There is no point in pretending to fact-check this nonsensical ranting.

It's important to realize what a terrible CANDIDATE Trump really is. The end.

