Trump Whines About Small Crowd Size In Wisconsin

Kamala Harris really got inside Trump's addled brain on his rallies.
By John AmatoSeptember 30, 2024

Trump was forced to do an indoor rally in Wisconsin because of security concerns so he wildly exaggerated the number of people waiting outside who couldn't get in.

Kamala Harris certainly has turned the screw inside Trump's brain over his rallies

TRUMP: You know, you have thousands of people outside.

We were in Wisconsin yesterday, and except for the fact that the administration would not let us have the people — we had 50,000, maybe more people, and we were going to do an outdoor rally, and we ended up having to do it inside in front of about 1,000 people.

Wisconsin yesterday, and except for the fact that the administration would not let us have the people.

We had 50,000, maybe more people, and we were going to do an outdoor rally, and we ended up having to do it inside in front of about 1,000 people.

But we had 50,000 people that showed up, but they didn't want me to be outside.

They said they couldn't get us enough people because they were guarding the United Nations and Iran.

The president of Iran is here.

I bet it was closer to 100,000 waiting to go in. Not that facts matter, but Prairie Du Chen has 5,000 residents, so no, there were not 50,000 or 100,000 outside.

Trump's brain is melting, like what would happen to the Wicked Witch if Kamala Harris slowly dipped water into his head.

Discussion

